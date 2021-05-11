Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Concho County Sherriff’s Deputies

Governor Greg Abbott today issued the following statement after it was reported that two Concho County Sherriff’s deputies were killed while serving in the line of duty:

"Our hearts are broken over the senseless murder of two Concho County Sheriff’s Deputies who were gunned down in the line of duty. This terrible loss is a solemn reminder of the risks our brave law enforcement officers face while protecting our communities. The State of Texas is prepared to provide any assistance needed to support the Concho County community and bring the perpetrator of this heinous crime to justice. Cecilia and I ask our fellow Texans to join us in prayer for the families, friends, and colleagues of these brave Sheriff’s deputies."

