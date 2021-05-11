Sparkle Cleaners Announces Wedding Dress Restoration Services Just in Time for Wedding Season
EINPresswire.com/ -- Wedding season is almost here, and Sparkle Cleaners is offering a solution for any bride looking to restore an old wedding dress. Sparkle Cleaner’s wedding dress restoration service can make an old or stained dress look like new again.
“Our wedding dress restoration service can make a bride-to-be’s dream of wearing her mother’s or grandmother’s wedding gown come true,” said Heath Bolin, the owner of Sparkle Cleaners.
Wedding season typically runs from June through September every year. Brides can potentially spend thousands of dollars on their wedding dresses, and taking good care of them once they’re bought is a top priority.
Sparkle Cleaners understand the significance of a wedding dress. That’s why they offer an array of wedding dress services to brides in the Tucson area. In addition to wedding dress restoration, brides can also have their beloved wedding gowns cleaned, pressed, and altered.
Once the big wedding day is over, Sparkle Cleaners offers a preservation service so brides can keep their dresses in pristine condition. This is a great option for brides who might want to pass their dress on to their children or grandchildren. This preservation service will make sure no stains linger on the dress.
“Professional wedding dress cleaning is imperative even when there are no visible stains,” Heath Bolin said. “Sugar or even clear champagne can be lurking on the dress. These substances have a tendency to turn an unseemly yellow shade over time.”
In addition to wedding dress cleaning and restoration, Sparkle offers alterations. This service is particularly helpful for brides who would like to wear a vintage gown passed down by their mother or grandmother. Expert alterations can allow a vintage wedding dress to fit perfectly.
Sparkle Cleaners is a dry cleaning company with 14 locations across Southern Arizona. They clean everything from clothes to carpets.
If you would like more information about Sparkle Cleaner’s wedding dress restoration services, please email Heath Bolin at heath@sparklecleaners.com.
Heath Bolin
