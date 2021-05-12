Unify FCU Launches Insurance Agency on Insuritas' Platform

Agency Built on Insuritas “Embedded Agency as a Service” Platform

Unify will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their members’ insurance needs, delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time.” — Jeffrey Chesky, Founder & CEO - Insuritas

HARTFORD, CT, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unify Financial Credit Union, one of the nation’s largest Credit Unions, recently partnered with Insuritas, a full-service digital insurance agency platform, to begin offering insurance brokerage services to Unify’s retail and commercial members across its multi-state footprint. The new insurance agency, Unify Insurance Solutions, is wholly owned by Unify Financial Credit Union. The agency is embedded inside the Credit Union’s operating ecosystem and is engineered to offer personal, commercial, and ancillary insurance products on Unify’s omni-channel banking platform.

With the launch of a credit union-owned insurance agency Unify is now able to provide their over 260,000 members with a full-service agency to help them manage their financial risks. Affordability, convenience, and quality of insurance offerings are some of the benefits the agency will provide. The insurance agency’s offerings will feature more than 40 carrier partners and offer the insurance products Unify members must buy every year, including home, renter’s, auto, business, pet, identity theft, travel, and professional liability insurance, among many others.

“We’re delighted to launch Unify Insurance Solutions, a full-service, digitally powered insurance agency for the credit union and its members,” said Insuritas Chairman and CEO Jeffrey Chesky. “Through our insurance agency as a service, Unify will now be able to provide simple, seamless access to competitive options for their members’ insurance needs, all with a focus on delivering the right coverages at the right price at the right time through Unify Insurance Solutions.”

About Insuritas

The Insuritas mission is to connect people to the insurance products they need through a seamless, transparent shopping experience where carriers compete to provide them with the right coverage at the right price. The Insuritas ‘Embedded Agency as a Service’ platform, is installed across a network of financial institution partners serving over 11M customers nationally, empowers financial institutions to leverage proprietary data-mining techniques and integrations with a broad array of insurance carriers to make highly personalized, digitally optimized insurance offers to their depositors, all within their brand. These strategies help further their commitment to the financial well-being of their customers, while driving a critical source of non-interest income for their institution. For more information, visit www.insuritas.com.