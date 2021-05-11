Disaster Unemployment Offered in Three Tennessee Counties

NASHVILLE - Workers in Davidson, Williamson, and Wilson counties can now apply for Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA). President Joe Biden declared the three counties major disaster areas (DR-4601) after flooding, tornadoes, and severe storms heavily damaged the region in late March.

DUA provides temporary unemployment benefits to workers, or self-employed individuals, whose livelihood was lost or interrupted due to a major disaster and who do not meet eligibility requirements for regular unemployment.

The United States Department of Labor oversees and funds the DUA program and it is administered by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).

Claimants must meet certain criteria to become eligible for DUA including: having one week of unemployment following the date of the disaster, the individual was unable to reach their place of employment after the disaster, the individual was scheduled to start work and the job no longer exists, the individual became the major support because the head of household died as a result of the disaster, or the individual cannot work because of injuries sustained during the disaster.

Applications for DUA must be filed within 30 days of the announcement of the availability of the program for the impacted areas.

Claimants will need to provide proof of employment when applying for DUA. They can use income tax returns, bank statements, pay stubs, or work orders to verify employment. If the claimant cannot provide proof of employment when initially applying, they have 21 calendar days from the time they file the claim to provide documentation.

Workers whose employment was impacted by storms in Davidson, Williamson, and Wilson counties can apply online for DUA through www.Jobs4TN.gov. They can also call 1-877-813-0950 to apply by phone.

DUA payments are generally paid for up to 26 weeks beginning with the first week following when the disaster began.

These benefits are subject to federal income tax and individuals may elect to have those taxes withheld from the DUA payments.