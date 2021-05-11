CMC Sales and Marketing Brings Three New Members to its Diverse Team

The company is a well-known food brokerage service for conventional and Hispanic retail grocery channels.

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- CMC Sales and Marketing is pleased to announce it has hired three new team members to support its growing operations in California.CMC Sales and Marketing is a premier full-service food brokerage company specializing in conventional and Hispanic retail channels for perishables, grocery, and multi-cultural products. The company boasts over 30 years of expertise working in the industry and the markets it serves. At its core, CMC Sales and Marketing prides itself on its superior performance record, deep market relationships, and transparent model.Recently, CMC Sales and Marketing has brought on three new and diverse members to its already exceptional team of industry experts. The new hires bring a broad range of skills and experience to the team, setting the company up to reach greater heights of success and growth.“We are proud to announce Jennifer Zendejas has joined our team as CMC Sales and Marketing’s new Director of Fresh,” says Amanda Grillo, President of CMC Sales and Marketing. “Her reputation in the industry is impeccable, as is her history of developing relationships with retailers, growers, manufacturers, and distributors. She has an extensive track record of success rooted in her industry knowledge, work ethic, and analytical skills. Jennifer is a true problem-solver - working to create sales solutions that will work for all parties, from the suppliers to the stores. We are very excited to work and learn alongside her.”“In addition,” Amanda continues, “Juan Lorenzana has joined our SoCal retail team. Juan’s superior communication skills, can-do attitude, and knack for problem-solving make him a great addition to the retail team. We are so very excited to get to know him better over the coming weeks and seeing him flourish within our company.”“Our final new hire is Kenia Pineda, our new Account Manager/Merchandiser,” Amanda states. “Kenia’s vast experience in sales to independent markets is a great addition to our team. We are extremely confident Kenia will help us to reach new heights with her dedication to supporting the team and her admirable customer service-oriented approach.”CMC Sales and Marketing would like to formally welcome and congratulate all of the new hires.For more information about CMC Sales and Marketing, please visit www.cmc-sales.com About the CompanyCMC Sales and Marketing is a full-service food brokerage company committed to a transparent model and to the regions it knows well. The company is fully committed to selling strategies that generate sales and profits, while working within the needs and expectations of the retailers, distributors, and foremost, the clients it serves.Fabio Molinafmolina@cmc-sales.com