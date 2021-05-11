Cracking the Code at AMMF’s 2021 Conference!

AMMF’s virtual 2021 European Cholangiocarcinoma Conference Screenshot of Molecular Profiling Presentation Professor John Bridgewater

AMMF to premiere animated film highlighting the importance of molecular testing in the search for better treatments for primary liver cancer, Cholangiocarcinoma

STANSTED, ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AMMF, the UK’s only cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) charity, is set to show a specially commissioned short film highlighting the importance of molecular testing for those with cholangiocarcinoma on Thursday, 13 May, the first day of AMMF’s virtual 2021 European Cholangiocarcinoma Conference.

Delegates from six continents - including leading experts in the field, CCA patients, carers, healthcare professionals - will have an opportunity to watch the premiere of an exclusive animation which tells the compelling story of 53-year-old Erica, who has recently been diagnosed with CCA. This important annual conference brings together UK, European and international delegates to share the latest information on treatments and research and encourage collaboration between researchers and medics to fight this deadly and little-known disease.

The animation, “Cholangiocarcinoma and the importance of molecular profiling”, focuses on Erica’s emotional journey following her CCA diagnosis and biopsy to determine what type of cancer she has. With additional insights from a leading CCA clinician, Erica’s story highlights the importance of molecular testing in the fight against little known cancers like CCA, and how it may be a key to unlock new options for other patients like her. CCA is an aggressive cancer and due to a lack of specific symptoms, it is often diagnosed late. As a result, this can make it harder to treat using the limited number of treatment options currently available for these patients.

Molecular Testing – new, “game-changing” breakthrough for little-known, devastating liver cancer

As Helen Morement, Founder and CEO of AMMF explains, "The advent of molecular testing in cholangiocarcinoma signals a new dawn in our understanding of this disease and gets us one important step closer to finding more effective treatments for patients. It is vitally important that our patients have all the information they need about the disease, including the role genetic testing can play. As the world’s first charity dedicated solely to cholangiocarcinoma, a primary liver cancer, AMMF is delighted to premiere Erica’s engaging story with our CCA patient community and the many clinicians and research delegates from around the world who are attending our conference.”

Professor John Bridgewater, Professor of Medical Oncology, UCL Cancer Institute, University College London Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, whose avatar performs a cameo role in the film says, “I am delighted to have played a role in sharing Erica’s story, molecular testing has become essential in the fight against rare cancers like cholangiocarcinoma. Patients, their carers, clinicians, healthcare professionals and researchers, all have an increasingly important role to play. From ensuring enough tissue is taken during biopsy, to using it sparingly during diagnosis to make sure there’s enough left over for molecular testing.”

He continues, “Molecular testing helps us to identify patients who have faulty genes in their cancer and in turn those who might benefit from targeted therapies that could significantly extend their lives. And as more genetic alterations are being explored, we are creating a genetic footprint for the identification and treatment of the cancers of others in the future.”

The film project was made possible through funding by the bio-pharmaceutical company Incyte UK. The company worked in close collaboration with AMMF and leading CCA expert, Professor John Bridgewater, to develop the animation content.

Mark Tanner, General Manager of Incyte UK comments, “We are proud to work in partnership with AMMF on this project to explain the importance of molecular testing for patients with rare cancers such as cholangiocarcinoma. By supporting the AMMF Conference and the launch of this project, we hope to educate people about this devastating disease, and encourage and support specialised research teams in their work towards better diagnostic techniques, such as molecular testing.”

To see the full programme for AMMF’s Virtual European CCA Conference, click here. Further details, including how to register, can be found on AMMF’s website here.

About AMMF

AMMF was founded and registered as a charity with the Charity Commission in 2002 (registered charity no 1091915). AMMF is the UK’s only cholangiocarcinoma charity, dedicated to tackling this devastating cancer on all fronts: providing information and support, campaigning to raise awareness, and encouraging and supporting research.

In recent years, an enormous and extremely worrying worldwide increase in cholangiocarcinoma’s incidence has been noted. Data show there were 2,161 deaths caused by cholangiocarcinoma in 2013 in England alone (NCIN/Cancer52 report). The incidence appears to be increasing across all age groups, including younger people, and the cause of this ongoing increase is unknown. Much more research is desperately needed.

AMMF is dedicated to bringing about improvement for the cholangiocarcinoma patient, working closely throughout the UK with patients, families, carers, clinicians, healthcare professionals, researchers, politicians, and policy makers, and collaborating internationally. For more information, visit: http://www.ammf.org.uk/ (registered charity no 1091915).