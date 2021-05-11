NetNumber Strengthens Its Relationship with Cellact as They Expand Their Service Offerings in the Region

Signaling Transfer Point Appliance Chosen to Accelerate and Simplify Deployment

/EIN News/ -- Lowell, MA, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NetNumber announced today that Cellact, a telecommunications provider in Israel has chosen it’s new Signaling Transfer Point Appliance (STP-A) to help modernize their network, setting the groundwork for service expansion and growth, both in and outside of the region. Cellact will begin deploying NetNumber’s STP-As in the second quarter of 2021 with the goal of being operational by the end of the second quarter of 2021.

The STP-A is a new small form-factor version of NetNumbers existing, hardened STP that is deployed in dozens of Tier 1 and Tier 2 carriers across the globe. TITAN STP technology provides a cost-effective solution for either hardware-based or virtualized deployments. This version is specifically designed for solutions that require a smaller footprint and capacity while maintaining all of the innovative features and technology that the TITAN platform is known for, including full number portability and gateway functions.

By selecting NetNumber’s STP-A solution, carriers and MNOs are investing in a future-proof infrastructure that reduces TCO while dramatically simplifying the transition both from a TDM network to IP, and from SS7 to a SIP/ Diameter-based signaling environment. This multi-generational solution will enable Cellact to transition to a modern network architecture setting the stage for the rapid growth that they are expecting.

“The industry is faced with challenges around continued investment by some vendors in the legacy domains around 3G and SS7 products and services. While traffic is certainly shifting to 4G and staring to move to 5G, it is shifting slowly, and there is still a need from operators at all levels to be able to service their customers and protect their revenues on their SS7 networks,” said Matt Rosenberg, chief revenue officer, NetNumber. “We are excited to be able to provide Cellact, a longstanding member of our family, with this new product. The STP-A provides a simple solution to continue to support existing traffic while giving them the flexibility to seamlessly pivot to provide new, innovative services over our intergenerational platform.

“Our goal has been and will continue to be to make life easier for our operations department by using a solution that is both reliable and easy to operate. NetNumber has been a terrific partner for us, and their vision and product strategy align very tightly with our own,” said CEO, Amir Dorot. “I believe and count on our longstanding partnership with NetNumber that will continue to be a strategic part of that journey.”

About NetNumber

NetNumber, Inc. brings over 20 years of experience delivering core network signaling control platforms that power global telecom and enterprise networks. Our software-based signaling-control solutions accelerate delivery of new services like Private Networks and IoT/M2M solutions across multi-gen networks, dramatically simplifying the core and reducing opex. These solutions span a range of network types from 2G-3G-4G-5G to future G delivered on the industry’s most robust signaling platforms, TITAN and TITAN.IUM. NetNumber Data Services are essential for global inter-carrier routing, roaming, voice and messaging. Data powers fraud detection and prevention solutions and enables enterprise B2B and B2C communications platforms. NetNumber multi-protocol signaling firewall, fraud-detection, and robocalling solutions help secure networks against current/emerging threats.

About Cellact

Cellact is an MVNO in Israel as well as a solution provider in Europe with its Secondary Number application that allows people to have a second mobile number on their existing SIM card without using a dual SIM phone.

