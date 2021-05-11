Introducing the COWIN Whale Floating Bluetooth Wireless Speaker with Fountain & Colored LED Lights for Pools & Hot Tubs
The COWIN Whale Bluetooth Fountain Speaker IPX7 is the perfect pool party accessory.CITY OF INDUSTRY, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Audio electrics company COWIN is pleased to announce the launch of the COWIN Whale Bluetooth 5.0Fountain Speaker IPX7. Available on Amazon, this attractive wireless device offers a deep bass sound and colorful LED lights, making it the perfect addition to any pool or hot tub party.
“We’re pleased to say that the Whale Fountain Bluetooth Speaker is already very much in demand,” says COWIN company founder Bill Mei. “It delivers sound that can only be described as crystal clear, it’s durable, and it’s an attractive addition to any swimming pool or hot tub, especially with the fountain and colorful lights.”
The COWIN Whale is reasonably priced, and offers a number of features:
• Fountain feature
• Enhanced bass
• 7 color LED light settings
• 3 fountain spray settings (high, medium, and low)
• 3 fountain nozzle adapters (spray pattern)
• Bluetooth connection range of 100 feet
• Charging time of 3 to4 hours
• Battery Life of more than 5 hours.
• IPX7 waterproof
For more information about the COWIN Whale, visit the Amazon product page.
About the Company
Renowned for its fine quality audio electronics, COWIN boasts an innovative line of over-ear headphones, true wireless earbuds and Bluetooth speakers with cutting edge features. The company’s products are known for their noise-cancelling properties, and provide such great customer value that they have rapidly become the highest-rated headphones on Amazon for quality and price.
The company is continuously making efforts to upgrade their noise-canceling technology and strives to be the brand that offers the highest performing noise-canceling products in the world.
Evelyn Young
COWIN Audio
+1 929-359-6668
Evelyn@CowinAudio.com