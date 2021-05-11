Free Summer Concert Series Planned for Miller Park Pavilion

Dani Cleveland. Big Wade & The Black Swan Theory. Enjoli & Timeless.

OMAHA, NE, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Omaha Performing Arts, in partnership with City of Omaha Parks and Recreation, Nelson Mandela Elementary School, Minne Lusa and Miller Park Neighborhood Associations and other community partners has announced Music at Miller Park, a FREE community-sponsored outdoor summer concert series that will take place at the Miller Park Pavilion, 2707 Redick Ave this June, August and September. The first concert will be held Saturday, June 5 from 7 to 9 p.m.

“Miller Park is in an area with a rich history of jazz, soul and R&B music dating back to the 1920s. Some may remember the performances of legendary musicians such as Louis Armstrong, Ray Charles and Duke Ellington along North 24th Street,” Gennean Scott, vice president of human capital and inclusion, said. “We’re pleased to bring this concert series to the Omaha community, and we encourage families to come out and enjoy a summer evening immersed in incredible live music and vibrant culture.”

Each concert will feature an opening act and nationally recognized headliners with local roots. The events are also sponsored by the Black Police Officers Association, the Omaha Association of Black Professional Firefighters, and the Minne Lusa House.

Full details for each concert can be found here. Dates and main performances are as follows:

Saturday, June 5, 7-9 p.m.

Enjoli & Timeless

Enjoli & Timeless is an R&B/Soul band that focuses on bringing back the true essence and feel of real R&B music. Known by fans as “The Voice of the City,” Enjoli and her sultry vocals quickly rose to recognition after the release of her debut album, Set the Mood, in 2013. In 2017, Enjoli formed her R&B/Soul band, Timeless. Enjoli & Timeless have opened for artists including Pleasure P, Juvenile, Angela Winbush and CeCe Peniston. The band also toured with the legendary rap artist, Twista.

Saturday, Aug. 7, 7-9 p.m.

Dani Cleveland

Dani Cleveland is a singer/songwriter who loves the arts. She has performed in several stage plays at various area theaters and written scripts for the Resurrection productions at her church, Salem Baptist Church. Additionally, Dani serves on the Music & Fine Arts Council at Salem and has been a part of Salem’s Joyful Noise at the Performing Arts Center. She has lent her melodious, soulful voice to performances with numerous bands throughout the years, including The Last Few & The Chad Stoner Band.

Saturday, Sept. 4, 7-9 p.m.

Big Wade & Black Swan Theory

Big Wade & The Black Swan Theory deliver a show unlike any other, providing timeless music while fusing genres and sounds to provide a unique experience. Big Wade & The Black Swan Theory consists of lead singer and pianist, Lewade “BIG Wade” Milliner and his group of legends in the making. Born in Omaha, the group consists of musicians from all over the country.

Music at Miller Park is free to the public. No tickets are required. Concertgoers are asked to comply with current city, state and CDC COVID-19 safety guidelines. Blankets and chairs are welcomed. Food, beer and wine are allowed. Hard liquor is not permitted. Leashed pets are allowed.

