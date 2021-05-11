EVERTON AGREES PARTNERSHIP DEAL WITH SOKIN
Everton Football Club has signed up fintech innovators Sokin as its Official Global Payments PartnerLONDON, UK , May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multi-year agreement sees Sokin, a global currency account provider which has built a cutting-edge payments platform, further boost the Blues’ growing partnership portfolio. Sokin’s partnership with Everton will see them strategically support the club’s FX and payments needs through its global platform.
Founded by Vroon Modgill in 2019, Sokin is the first payment provider to enable unlimited global payments for both consumers and businesses for a fixed monthly fee.
Headquartered in London with 10 offices around the world, Sokin offers a quick and transparent subscriber platform that opens up global access to FX transfers and payments, allowing people and businesses to seamlessly move money in 38 currencies and 200 countries and territories*.
Alan McTavish, Commercial Director at Everton, said: “We are delighted to welcome Sokin on board as our newest Club partner and look forward to helping them promote their leading global payments offering to millions of our fans and followers around the world.
“Working with such a global brand is an integral part of our commercial growth strategy. Sokin is a truly innovative, forward-thinking company that puts its customers and customer experience at the centre of its operation and is a perfect fit within our exciting partnership portfolio.”
Vroon Modgill, founder and CEO of Sokin, said: "We are truly excited about partnering with a globally-recognised, ambitious, and storied football club like Everton - a football club renowned for caring about its supporters and its community. This ethos is a fantastic fit for Sokin’s services. As a leading financial service provider, we exist to make global payments simple and offer a trouble-free service that our customers - can trust."
"We look forward to seeing the Sokin name appear around Goodison Park - one of football's most iconic stadiums – and embarking on this journey together; Sokin - the People’s Card, working with the People's Club."
*Subject to, and pending, local licensing and regulatory requirements. Please refer to sokin.net/regulation for further information.
