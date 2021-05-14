3D Printed Medical Devices Market Trends And Opportunities In The 3D Printed Medical Devices Market 2021-2030

3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, May 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change To 2030’ published by The Business Research Company, the 3D printed medical devices market is expected to reach expected to reach $2.78 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate of 16.9%. Increasing prevalence of osteoarthritis and similar musculoskeletal conditions is one of the major factors driving the growth of the 3D printed medical devices market.

The 3D printed medical devices market consist of sales of 3D printed medical devices and related services. 3D printing is a process to create three dimensional medical devices with the help of computer-aided design. Some of the 3D printed medical devices include orthopedic and cranial implants, surgical instruments, dental restorations such as crowns, and external prosthetics.

Trends In The Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market

The increasing use of 3D printing technology in the spine industry is one of the latest trends in the 3D printing medical devices market. The spine industry is adopting 3D printing to produce new innovative products that can promote bone ingrowth and improve implant fixation to spine bone, reduce the number of manufacturing steps, thereby making the 3D printing process more cost-effective in several cases.

Global 3D Printed Medical Devices Market Segments:

The global 3D printed medical devices market is further segmented based on type, application, technology, raw materials, end user and geography.

By Type: Implants, Surgical Instruments, Prosthetics, Tissue Engineering Devices, Others.

By Application: Orthopedic, Spinal, Dental, Hearing Aids, Other.

By Technology: Fused Deposition Modelling, Digital Light Processing, Stereolithography, Selective Laser Melting.

By Raw Material: Plastics, Biomaterial Inks, Metals And Alloys.

By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostics Centers, Academic Institutions, Others.

By Geography: The global 3D printed medical devices market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

3D Printed Medical Devices Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides 3D printed medical devices market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global 3D printed medical devices market, 3D printed medical devices global market share, 3D printed medical devices global market players, 3D printed medical devices global market segments and geographies, 3D printed medical devices global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The 3D printed medical devices market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

3D Printed Medical Devices Market Organizations Covered: 3D Systems Corporation, EnvisionTEC, Stratasys Ltd., Arcam AB and Cyfuse Biomedical.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

