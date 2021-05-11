Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Magic Jpeg Brings Some Friendly Fun to the NFT Revolution

Jon Pedigo and His Development Team Debut a New Interactive NFT Challenge

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Magic Jpeg is pleased to announce the official release of its collaborative NFT. The platform's official debut is set for May 8th, 2021. Starting on April 28th, the public is invited to begin interacting with a beta version of the project.

Magic Jpeg is a 128x128 image where each pixel can be purchased, owned, and resold. By owning a pixel you get the power to change its color as many times as you want. All of the pixel owners are challenged to collaborate on creating an image together.

“Magic Jpeg is the ultimate collaborative NFT challenge - I find myself excited to find out if all the pixel owners can coordinate to make a cohesive image”
Jon Pedigo, Creator

A private release will precede the official release and Pixel NFTs will be available to select media and artists. On May 8th, all the Pixel NFTs become available for the public to purchase. Media will be given exclusive access to the creative team and interview time with Jon Pedigo.

Products and technologies are only better from the competition. Competition paves the way for further innovation. Friendly interfaces and social interactivity make technology more accessible. Magic Jpeg is laying the groundwork to make interactive NFTs platforms more user-friendly, social, and fun. Media and influencers are invited to interact with an innovative platform.

Website: http://magicjpeg.com

Discord: https://discord.gg/TAHKTdTafY

Jon Pedigo
Magic Jpeg
pedigojon@gmail.com

