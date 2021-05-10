TGTE Congratulates Vijay Thanigasalam for Passing Tamil Genocide Education Week in Canada's Ontario Parliament
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) congratulated Vijay Thanigasalam MPP for presenting the Tamil Genocide Education Week act, bill 104 in Ontario’s Legislative Assembly.
Mr. Thanigasalam is Ontario's Member of Provincial legislature, representing Scarborough-Rouge Park constituency. He is from the Progressive Conservative party.
He fled Sri Lanka as a child to escape genocide against Tamils.
His Private Bill 104, the Tamil Genocide Education Week Act, establishes seven days each year, May 11 to 18, during which Ontarians “are encouraged to educate themselves about, and to maintain their awareness of, the Tamil genocide and other genocides that have occurred in world history.”
Ontario became one of the first jurisdictions in the world to recognize Genocide Against Tamils in Sri Lanka.
Mr. Thanigasalam's leadership and commitment to justice is commendable, said TGTE.
TGTE also thanked Ontario’s Premier Hon. Doug Ford, Andrea Horwath (NDP) Leader of the Official Opposition, Gurratan Singh MPP (NDP), Doly Begum MPP (NDP), Aris Babikian MPP (PC), Marit Stiles MPP (NDP) and Tom Rakocevic MPP (NDP) for addressing the Legislative Assembly in support of this Bill.
BACKGRUND:
Tamils in the island of Sri Lanka faced repeated mass killings in 1958, 1977, and 1983 and the mass killings in 2009 prompted UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon to appoint a Panel of Experts to report on the scale of the killings.
According to UN internal review report on Sri Lanka, over 70 thousand Tamils were killed in six months in early 2009 and Tamil women were sexually assaulted and raped by the Sri Lankan Security forces.
International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP) in February 2017 handed over details to UN of Sri Lankan Military run "Rape Camps", where Tamil women are being held as “sex slaves”. Also, According to UK Foreign and Commonwealth Office report on April 2013, there are over 90 thousand Tamil war widows in Sri Lanka.
Thousands of Tamils disappeared, including babies and children. UN Working Group on Enforced Disappearances stated in 2020 that the second highest number of enforced disappearance cases in the world is from Sri Lanka.
Members of the Sri Lankan security forces are almost exclusively from the Sinhalese community and the victims are all from the Tamil community. A Buddhist Monk shot and killed a Sri Lankan Prime Minister 1959 for having talks with Tamils.
Tamils overwhelmingly voted in a Parliamentary election in 1977 to establish an independent and sovereign country called Tamil Eelam. This Parliamentary election was conducted by the Sri Lankan Government.
