DNR Fish and Wildlife Almanac (published May 10, 2021)

Get your fishing questions answered on DNR fishing webpage Anglers looking to get fishing questions answered can find answers at the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ fishing page: mndnr.gov/fishing. The page is a mobile-friendly destination for information about fishing. Users will find a link to LakeFinder, which provides maps and detailed information on lakes throughout the state, and the new StreamFinder tool that provides a description, species list, regulations and access information for trout streams throughout Minnesota. The DNR fishing page also includes the Minnesota fishing regulations.

New to fishing? DNR has helpful info to learn how Anyone interested in learning how to fish can find helpful how-to guides on the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources’ learn to fish pages. Find out how and where to fish, learn about fishing equipment, read about ways to catch different kinds of fish, and get acquainted with fishing ethics and stewardship, all at mndnr.gov/GoFishing

Webinar focuses on kayaking the backwaters of the Mississippi River Anyone interested in learning more about how to kayak the backwaters of the Mississippi River is invited to join a webinar from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The webinar is at noon on Wednesday, May 12, and is part of the Minnesota Outdoor Skills and Stewardship Series that aims to give participants quick, relevant information on upcoming seasons and events, and skills to help enjoy these opportunities. Registration and more information are available online.

DNR reminds anglers to be aware of northern pike zone regulations The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds anglers who might want to keep northern pike when the season opens on May 15 to familiarize themselves with the regulations and be prepared to measure the fish. Minnesota has three northern pike zones that apply to inland waters and reflect the differing characteristics of pike populations across the state:

North-central : Limit of 10 northern pike, but not more than two pike longer than 26 inches; all fish 22 to 26 inches must be released.

: Limit of 10 northern pike, but not more than two pike longer than 26 inches; all fish 22 to 26 inches must be released. Northeast : Two northern pike; anglers must release all fish 30 to 40 inches, with only one fish over 40 inches allowed in possession.

: Two northern pike; anglers must release all fish 30 to 40 inches, with only one fish over 40 inches allowed in possession. South: Two northern pike; minimum size 24 inches.

Throughout the state, special regulations that cover individual lakes, rivers and streams remain in effect and take precedence over the zone regulations. The northern pike zone regulations do not apply to border waters. More information about northern pike zones, including a zone map, is available on the DNR’s northern pike page.

How anglers can buy combination licenses and redeem vouchers It’s the time of year when anglers and hunters are buying new fishing and hunting licenses. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources made a change this year that brings the DNR into compliance with federal and state laws and helps prevent licenses from being issued to those with violations or unpaid fines. The change requires both spouses who purchase a married combination license to provide and verify their DNR customer records for these licenses.

If purchasing in person, both spouses must be present. If both are not present, one spouse may purchase their part of the license and their spouse may obtain their license at a later date at no additional charge using a spouse voucher number.

Anglers should remember to redeem their vouchers. Redeeming the voucher is quick and easy. Without redeeming the voucher, the spouse with the voucher cannot legally fish. More information about purchasing combination licenses is available on the DNR website.

Boaters: renew your watercraft registration early, use online renewal Boaters should allow enough time to renew their watercraft registration if it has expired. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources encourages boaters to renew boat registrations online or at a local deputy registrar’s office rather than by mail. If boaters renew online, they can print out the confirmation page to use as a temporary permit. Boaters also may write down their temporary authorization number from the confirmation page. The registration card and expiration decals will then be mailed to the boater.

To renew online, visit the DNR's online license sales web page, click on “Get Started” and follow the prompts. To renew in person, visit a deputy registrar. Deputy registrar locations are available on the Minnesota Department of Public Safety website.