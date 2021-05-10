Infrastructure survey supporting broadband

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
May 10, 2021

Baton Rouge, La. (May 10, 2021) – In an effort to improve broadband coverage in rural areas, Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., is urging people to fill out a quick survey.

“The Delta Regional Authority (DRA) is launching the Delta Broadband Mapping Project. It is a year-long discovery process in which to determine broadband accessibility throughout an eight-state region,” said Strain.

The information gathered will help create a map to determine which communities are in need of grants and other resources to improve broadband in their communities.

“Infrastructure and broadband challenges are ongoing problems in rural communities.

Improving technology in rural communities will also improve access to critical services such as healthcare, distance learning and working remotely,” added Strain.

The DRA was established in 2000 by Congress to invest federal appropriations into the Delta communities. The goal is to create jobs and enhance economic development in those areas. Besides Louisiana, the DRA states include: Alabama, Arkansas, Illinois, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri and Tennessee. The survey can be accessed here: https://dra.gov/research/broadband-mapping/#speedtest.

Strain has been instrumental in working at both the state and federal levels on improving technology and connectivity in Louisiana’s rural communities.

