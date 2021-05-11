Ballistic Rated Border Patrol Booths Industry Booming / Attend Free Virtual Lunch & Learn & Receive a $15.00 Lunch Card
Learn About Modular Guard/Security/Parking Booths/Shelters, Modular Offices in Factories & Warehouses/Guard Towers/Modular Press boxes/Covid Testing Booths
Demand is exceeding supply as criminals seek out the most vulnerable geographic targets. Leading USA based companies who specialize in these products are ramping up to meet the ever growing demand.”MANALAPAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Register for a Free Virtual Lunch & Learn & Receive a $15.00 Lunch Card. Tell us who will attend and what dates are good for your firm.
Request CODE MJR 15 to register for the free virtual lunch and learn get the free $15.00 Lunch Card after the Lunch and Learn is completed.
The rise in global terror threats, heroin, cocaine and miscellaneous opioid smuggling, and the concurrent criminal activities of human trafficking, radical groups and gangs throughout the world has resulted in a significant increase in the need for Guard Booths, Parking Booths, Ballistic Rated High Security Access Stations, Border Patrol Booths, Guard Towers and Corporate Security Check Booths. "Demand is now exceeding supply in many areas of the world as criminals seek out the most vulnerable geographic targets. Leading USA based companies who specialize in these products are ramping up to meet the ever growing demand."
“M.R. Secure Sales LLC represents leaders in Modular Guard/Security/Parking Booths & Bus Shelters, Offsite Sustainable Construction of Steel and Concrete Multi-Story Modular Schools, Dorms, Condos, Town Houses, Senior Housing, Hotels, Retail Stores, Emergency Care Facilities, Equipment/Telecommunication Shelters, Modular Offices within in Factories and Warehouses, and Miscellaneous Metals and Custom Steel Railings and Stairs”
