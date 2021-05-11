American Leisure Holdings working towards becoming OTC Current
American Leisure Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:AMLH)LAUDERDALE BY THE SEA, FLORIDA, USQ, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shreya Arora, Freelance Journalist, India
American Leisure Holdings, Inc. (OTC Pink:AMLH), is pleased to announce that management has actively been working with their accounting and legal team to streamline the company records and update their shareholders along with OTC markets, in order to fully comply with the rules of OTC Markets moving forward.
Last week, the company filed their application with OTC markets to access the back end of OTC Markets, (OTCIQ). Once Accepted and granted access, the company can proceed with uploading and updating its financials from mid 2017 to present day.
Company's management is committed to bringing AMLH to OTC Current as soon as possible, once again. The company has now also been working with its Transfer agent and a private investor to enable appropriate payments to the state of Nevada and OTC Markets.
Adrian McKenzie-Patasar , CEO of American Leisure Holdings said, “We will be working with all the appropriate parties to get the company OTC Current as soon as possible.
We would also like to ensure that future financial engagements and other important announcements will be relayed to all shareholders and the general investing public at regular intervals. We suggest investors could also keep you up to date with the company's Twitter account, which is @LeisureAmlh, as it uses the social media platform to communicate non material events with its shareholders from time to time.
About American Leisure Holdings (AMLH)
American Leisure Holdings (AMLH) is a holding company. The company’s objective is to acquire revenue generating assets to grow shareholder value. At present the company is in a reorganization phase, and will update the public as company developments progress.
Adrian Patasar
561-654-5722
info@amlh.net
FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this presentation are forward-looking statements. These statements relate to analyses and other information, which are based on forecasts of future results and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. These statements also relate to our future prospects, developments, and business strategies. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "target," "will" and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. However, these words are not the exclusive means of identifying such statements. Although we believe that our plans, intentions, and expectations reflected in or suggested by such forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve those plans, intentions, or expectations. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected or may prove unachievable.
The Company's business and prospects must be considered in light of the risks, expenses, and difficulties frequently encountered by companies working with new and rapidly evolving technologies such as blockchain. These risks include, but are not limited to, an inability to create a viable product and risks related to the issuance of tokens. Furthermore, the Company's business contemplates participation in a highly regulated space of consumer finance and associated customer data and therefore may face regulatory and execution challenges, particularly in light of the novelty of the concept. The Company cannot assure you that it will succeed in addressing these risks, and our failure to do so could have a material adverse effect on our business, financial condition, results of operations, and prospects. There can be no assurance as to whether or when (if ever) the Company will achieve profitability or liquidity. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as otherwise.
Adrian McKenzie-Patasar
American Leisure holdings Inc
+1 561-654-5722
email us here