DCRO INSTITUTE AND ATHENA ALLIANCE PARTNER TO EMPOWER WOMEN EXECUTIVES AND DIRECTORS WITH WORLD-CLASS RISK KNOWLEDGE

COLUMBUS, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The DCRO Institute , a global non-profit focused on the advanced development of current and prospective board members, announced today a partnership with Athena Alliance, the community platform that brings together women leaders, investors, CEOs, board directors, and corporations in one global, digital ecosystem. Together, the two organizations will advance women corporate directors through the DCRO Institute’s Certificate in Risk Governance program.Board member and highly regarded author Andrea Bonime-Blanc, JD, Ph.D., will lead a guided study cohort exclusively for senior women executives who are aspiring or current board members, and Athena is guiding their members to this program.“Athena seeks to not only help women prepare for the boardroom and access board opportunities, we are also dedicated to the success of our members once they become active board directors,” said Coco Brown, CEO of Athena. “The DCRO Institute program will enable our members to re-think the way they approach both risk and opportunity, allowing them to confidently share their risk expertise with boards across all industries.”“The DCRO Risk Governance certificate program is a cutting edge, deep and broad survey of strategic risk themes that are absolutely essential to navigating business today and to the oversight work of board members,” said Dr. Bonime-Blanc. “In these transformative times, the risk lens within the boardroom has never been more important. In my humble opinion, boards don’t have enough risk expertise or members in their ranks with risk savvy to deal with these critical times effectively,” she continued.The Certificate in Risk Governance program, also known as The Board Members’ Course on Risk™ , is unique. No course on risk for board members as robust as this - depth, practicality, and global expertise - exists anywhere else. The curriculum is for current and aspiring board members who seek to advance the governance of risk-taking at their organizations. Taught by some of the world’s leading figures in risk governance, the program features lessons by nearly 50 board members, C-level executives, and well-known authors from five continents. “I am delighted to work alongside the stellar cast of global risk faculty,” said Dr. Bonime-Blanc.“We are very proud of this initiative to help women executives and directors to further their contributions to their organization’s work globally and are thrilled to partner with such a high-quality organization as Athena,” said David R. Koenig, President and CEO of The DCRO Institute. “Andrea has been working with their network to broaden an understanding of risk. So, her position as one of our faculty members and a member of, and trusted advisor to, Athena members makes her the perfect person to lead this initiative.”About the DCRO Institute - The DCRO Institute teaches current and aspiring board members to govern their organization’s risk-taking, so they are more likely to achieve their goals. Our goal, which is emblazoned on our logo, is to help organizations Innovate, Sustain, and Create Value. Visit www.dcroi.org to learn more.About Athena Alliance - Athena is a community platform that brings together women leaders, investors, CEOs, board directors, and corporations in one global, digital ecosystem. Women join Athena for executive coaching, board opportunities, exclusive events, one-on-one mentorship, and more. Athena also guides CEOs, venture firms and corporations to evolve their approach to senior leadership development, to strengthen their boards, and to access the world’s top female leaders. www.AthenaAlliance.com For more information, please contact David R. Koenig at +1.612.286.1776 or by e-mail at david.koenig@dcroi.org.

Learn more about the Certificate in Risk Governance program