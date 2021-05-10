Former Deputy Arrested, Charged with Sexual Battery

CHEATHAM COUNTY – An investigation by special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a former Cheatham County deputy.

On September 4, 2020, 23rd District Attorney General Ray Crouch requested the TBI to investigate allegations of sexual battery by an off-duty sergeant with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office. During the course of the investigation, agents developed information than on or around August 29, 2020, then-Sergeant Jeremy Ethridge was the individual responsible for inappropriately touching a female without her consent. Ethridge is no longer an employee of the Sheriff’s Office.

On May 3rd, the Cheatham County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Jeremy Ryan Ethridge (DOB 12/16/1983) with two counts of Sexual Battery. Ethridge was arrested May 10th and booked into the Cheatham County Jail on a $20,000 bond.