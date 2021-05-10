Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum Seeking Volunteers

May 10, 2021

CASPER, Wyo. – The Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum will be hosting a volunteer information session on Saturday, May 22, 2021. The session will begin at 1:00 pm at the Veterans Museum. Attendees will learn more about volunteering at the museum and the different and fulfilling opportunities available. If someone is unable to attend, please call the Veterans Museum. Following the session, the Wyoming Military Department Director of Museums John Woodward will provide a guided exhibit tour of “Wings of Freedom” on the World War II-era Casper Army Air Base.

Volunteers have made tremendous contributions to the Wyoming Veterans Memorial Museum. The institution started as a volunteer-operated facility in the late 1990s. Since then, they’ve continued to help provide tours, create exhibits, maintain the building, and build public awareness. Unfortunately, the Veterans Museum put in-personal volunteering on pause during the pandemic. That pause is over as health conditions in the Casper area improve. Volunteering provides people with a way to contribute and give back to their communities.

Volunteering at the Veterans Museum is available year-round. If anyone is interested but cannot attend the May 22 event, please call at (307) 472-1857, and we will set up a time to meet with you.

Please call the Veterans Museum at (307) 472-1857 or visit the museum’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/WyoVetsMuseum for current news and conditions.