VIELLEX Launches Women’s Clothing Collection With a Sophisticated Nod Toward All Things Sustainable
Ethically sourced natural fabrics from VIELLEX create a world of difference and a difference for the world.
Today’s women are concerned about wellness for themselves and the planet. They think beyond one season, and to do that, each piece they buy must show attention to detail, design, and quality.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, May 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest collection from VIELLEX has set a new and elegant bar in the evolution of ethical clothing. Making their mark right out of the gate, the women’s fashion brand is the latest go-to resource for polished, modern clothing with a conscience. Using non-toxic materials like silk, cotton, linen, leather, and wool to provide consumers with well-composed designs, their newly-launched line of classics proves two things. First, that staying mindful of the environment is as smart as it is luxurious. And second, that the company will give the gift that keeps on giving with rewards for recycled VIELLEX garments. Welcome to the redefinition of modern, refined, sustainable fashion.
— VIELLEX
A representative of VIELLEX, said, “Our mission is to help women transform their lifestyle by starting with their closet. By investing in more environmentally-friendly alternatives to polyester in your wardrobe, so much can change your world. That’s why our launch in the Fall of 2020 was so well-received. Today’s women are concerned about wellness for themselves and the planet. They think beyond one season, and to do that, each piece they buy must show attention to detail, design, and quality.” Fully committed to reducing its carbon footprint, the brand also manufactures its natural fabrics in the same facility as their garments are produced.
The new collection from VIELLEX includes a black silk blouse, a white cotton-silk shirt, a black leather jacket inspired with a vintage flair, and high-glam loungewear. Designed to keep it simple and polished, clean lines are paramount to the signature of the brand.
For customers who use the new pre-loved program, a 20% discount is offered. One can send an e-mail to the company, and once they receive the recycled VIELLEX garment in the mail, the customer will receive a discount code for their next purchase.
For more information, visit https://www.viellex.com.
About VIELLEX:
VIELLEX provides the marketplace with modern, luxurious fashions that are sustainably and ethically made for contemporary women.
Social Media:
https://www.pinterest.com/VIELLEX/
https://www.instagram.com/viellexofficial/
Ellie Cunningham
VIELLEX
+1 403-850-8152
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter