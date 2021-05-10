COVID-19 Daily Update 5-10-2021
DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 91-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Wayne County, and a 63-year old male from Kanawha County.
“Our thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.
CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,427), Berkeley (12,334), Boone (2,014), Braxton (930), Brooke (2,194), Cabell (8,674), Calhoun (325), Clay (498), Doddridge (591), Fayette (3,437), Gilmer (843), Grant (1,276), Greenbrier (2,791), Hampshire (1,804), Hancock (2,795), Hardy (1,520), Harrison (5,702), Jackson (2,110), Jefferson (4,600), Kanawha (14,900), Lewis (1,186), Lincoln (1,472), Logan (3,100), Marion (4,421), Marshall (3,436), Mason (1,999), McDowell (1,565), Mercer (4,808), Mineral (2,849), Mingo (2,562), Monongalia (9,181), Monroe (1,128), Morgan (1,170), Nicholas (1,681), Ohio (4,206), Pendleton (702), Pleasants (880), Pocahontas (663), Preston (2,866), Putnam (5,132), Raleigh (6,742), Randolph (2,576), Ritchie (703), Roane (630), Summers (820), Taylor (1,228), Tucker (526), Tyler (712), Upshur (1,860), Wayne (3,086), Webster (475), Wetzel (1,329), Wirt (423), Wood (7,751), Wyoming (1,984).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.
Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Jefferson, Lincoln, Marshall, Mineral, Monongalia, Morgan, Ohio, Pendleton, Preston, and Wayne counties.
Barbour County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV
1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV
Berkeley County
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV
10:00 AM – 5:00 PM, Ambrose Park, 25404 Mall Drive, Martinsburg, WV
Boone County
Jefferson County
10:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV
12:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center Parking Lot, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV
Lincoln County
Marshall County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6th Street, Moundsville, WV
Mineral County
Monongalia County
9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Monongalia County Health Department NOROP, 75 Heart Field Road, Morgantown, WV
Morgan County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Health War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV
Ohio County
11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Station #5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV
Pendleton County
11:00 AM – 6:00 PM, Pendleton County Health Department, 273 Mill Road, Franklin, WV
Preston County
4:00 PM – 5:30 PM, Terra Alta EMS, 1124 East State Avenue, Terra Alta, WV
Wayne County
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne Community Center, 11580 Rt. 152, Wayne, WV