Governor Abbott Proclaims Small Business Week In Texas
May 10, 2021 | Press Release
Governor Greg Abbott today invited all Texans to celebrate the unique role small businesses play in the economic resurgence in communities throughout the state of Texas as he issued a proclamation officially designating May 9–15 as Small Business Week in Texas.
“An amazing 99.8% of businesses in the Lone Star State are small businesses. They are the heart of every Texas community, and their continuing resilience drives local job creation and fuels our mighty economy,” said Governor Abbott. “Men and women willing to take a risk, to dig deep into their own pockets and stake their future on an idea, have long written the story of Texas. That pioneering spirit in our small town downtowns to our big city centers still fuels our shared prosperity today. As we unleash the Texas economy, I am proud to celebrate small business growth in Texas. When small businesses succeed, Texas succeeds.”
Governor Abbott announced the next Governor's Small Business Webinar, “Starting a Business in Texas,” Thursday, May 13, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., CT. For more information and registration, visit: https://gov.texas.gov/business/event/governors-small-business-webinar-start-a-business-in-texas
Governor Abbott also announced additional resources available through the Office of the Governor for aspiring entrepreneurs and for existing small business owners looking to expand and grow jobs.
Governor’s Small Business Webinar Resource Library
gov.texas.gov/business/page/small-business-webinars
On-demand webinars focused on small business needs. Since April 2020, nearly 20,000 small businesses and resource providers have participated in webinars covering:
- 2021 New Federal Funding
- Business Strategy (Financial Planning)
- Business Strategy (E-commerce)
- Starting a Business
- Veterans Resources
- 2020 CARES Act Funding
- Public Procurement Tips
Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal
For aspiring entrepreneurs or established business owners, the recently launched Small Business Resource Portal provides customized lists of the most relevant resources and contacts to help you find success.
Governor's Office of Small Business Assistance
Assisting small and medium Texas businesses through advocacy, entrepreneurial support, education, and technical assistance. The Office serves as a focal point in the state for start-ups and small businesses of all sizes in urban, suburban, and rural communities, offering a variety of services and information including:
- Governor’s Small Business Resource Portal
- Small Business Webinars & Events
- Start a Business
- Moving Your Small Business to Texas
- Business Permit Office
- Financing & Capital for Small Businesses
- Public Procurement & HUB Resources
- Veteran, Minority & Women Owned Business Resources
Women-Owned Business Webinar Series
gov.texas.gov/organization/women/economic-opportunities
The Governor’s Commission for Women will be hosting a series of informative webinars in each region of Texas beginning in July. The series is an opportunity for small business owners and entrepreneurs to listen and learn from subject-matter experts and gain actionable advice about starting, growing, and sustaining a business in each region of Texas. Dates and details to be announced.
Resources for Communities
The Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office (EDT) in the Office of the Governor is tasked with marketing and promoting Texas as a premier business location and travel destination. EDT works closely with regional and community partners to ensure that Texas remains the top state for business in the country. To connect with our Office and learn about resources available for community partners please visit gov.texas.gov/business