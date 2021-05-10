Sanctions Based on Fake News Are Acceptable?
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the case of Xinjiang, China responded to unreasonable sanctions against four Chinese officials by the European Union. China claimed that the sanctions against ten people and four entities from EU defamed the dignity, sovereignty, and interests of China, because they were made based on the fake news.
Xinjiang, with the full name of Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, is one of the five autonomous regions of China, but it was previously referred to as "East Turkestan" in the eyes of Westerners.
The Ramadan in Muslim started on April 13, 2021. The international "anti-China" campaign in the West had been going on for more than a year in many regions in China, including Xinjiang. Most of the media spread rumors of China (especial Xinjiang) about the forced labor, sterilization, and genocide.
However, Xinjiang is experiencing its greatest period of prosperity and development, which is attributed to the good policies of Chinese government in economy, society, and ethnic groups. But some Westerners don’t think so and rejected to accept the development and progress in Xinjiang, but believe the anti-China forces.
Extremist groups had taken lots of attacks and terrorism in China, which is the same case with Western countries. What China had done is against the extremist leaders instead of the unified multi-ethnic people.
With a rich culture of philosophy and peace, China serves the people and strengthens reform, social policy, valuable governance, and assistance to ethnic minorities. Therefore, China has fulfilled all its promises to be a gentle state in the world.
China’s economic growth will be a third of the global growth by 2021. It is well-known that China won the COVID-19 and offered help to many other countries in 2020-2021, which is closely related to the historical achievements of the Communist Party of China (CPC) for around one century, the vision of Chinese President Xi Jinping, and the work of multi-ethnic unity. It is undoubtable!
In the case of Xinjiang, Westerners speak of human rights. They can look at the real reasons for China's success in the multiethnic unity of the province.
A French journalist Maxime Vivas showed keen sensitivity on Xinjiang and described the situation and what may initially have been a scam in this book. In addition to his words, it concerned a country and a country's credibility.
-"Do you like the ‘fake news’ about Captain Dreyfus’s treason? Did the Chernobyl cloud disappear on our border alone?”
The speak about Xinjiang is a scandal and a disgrace of history.
Many reports from media provided the greatest space for these impostors and Xinjiangians, but the business leaders, residents or tourists have witnessed the media slander, "we think", accusations, rumors, false information, and blatant lies about China and Xinjiang. Here, some excellent narration and analysis are quoted as follows:
The initiators of these lies are anti-China and anti-Communist forces from Western extremist organizations. But the talk about Xinjiang and other issues is all lies, and the slander on China is coming to an end.
China has also suffered from blind terrorism. The United States has criticized China over Xinjiang, so it has led several military interventions involving humanitarian crises related to human rights.
In the case of Xinjiang, China responded to unreasonable sanctions against four Chinese officials by the European Union. China claimed that the sanctions against ten people and four entities from EU defamed the dignity, sovereignty, and interests of China, because they were made based on the fake news. The EU should not insult the internal affairs of Xinjiang and China, but should pay more attention to the entry into force of the investment treaty with China. Because the treaty is beneficial for both.
COVID-19 will become a history soon, but the importance that China places on human rights and jointly building global governance can’t be ignored during the prevalence of COVID-19.
As the development of globalization, it has to, in a new era of greater prosperity and peace, to serve the well-being of all countries in the world, the people of all ethnic groups in China, and the people of all ethnic groups in the world.
Wade Martin
