(Exclusive Video ) Iran: Resistance Units, Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK) supporters Urge Sham Election Boycott
Among distributed slogans: "Maryam Rajavi; No to oppression and plunder, yes to a democratically-elected republic”PARIS, FRANCE, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the first week of May 2021, Mujahedin-e Khalq (MEK/PMOI) supporters and the Resistance Units called for a boycott of the mullahs' sham presidential election by installing banners and placards, writing graffiti, and distributing leaflets throughout Iran,
In addition to different areas of the Greater Tehran, these activities took place in other cities including, Isfahan, Shiraz, Kerman, Ilam, Qom, Tabriz, Qazvin, Khorramabad, Rasht, Ahvaz, Zahedan, Kermanshah, Qaemshahr, Chaboksar, Sanandaj, Astaneh-ye Ashrafiyeh, Behbahan, Sabzevar, Esfarayen, Bojnurd, Dorud, Meshgin Shahr, and Shahriar.
Among the slogans were: "Boycotting the sham election is a patriotic duty," "Maryam Rajavi: No to the rule of the mullahs, no to religious tyranny, no to oppression and plunder, yes to a democratically-elected republic," "Maryam Rajavi: nationwide boycott of the election, a response to the murderers of 1,500 martyrs of November 2019 uprising,” “Maryam Rajavi: A popular uprising is awaiting the mullahs, and will lead to their overthrow," "Massoud Rajavi: Iran’s destiny to be determined not by the mullahs’ ballot box, but by the uprising of Iran’s valiant children,” "My vote is regime changes, yes to a democratically-elected republic," "We will not vote, hail to Rajavi,” "Massoud Rajavi: Our vote is regime change and the boycott of the sham election," “Democracy, freedom, with Maryam Rajavi," “The workers vote is regime change in Iran."
Secretariat of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI)
May 10, 2021
