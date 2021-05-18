Tempesta Media Launches Simple Social Share™
This breakthrough solution is the easiest and most intuitive to use for B2B businesses.MICHIGAN CITY, IN, UNITED STATES, May 18, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tempesta Media has officially released Simple Social Share. It is designed to help businesses easily and seamlessly integrate their content and social media marketing programs together. Doing so provides improved return on investment (ROI) and return on time (ROT).
Beyond tight integration, Simple Social Share helps B2B businesses improve the performance of their social media programs through:
● Connectivity - Work with major social media platforms for business.
● Dynamic triggers - Conditionally publish social content immediately after your blog post is published on your website.
● Content integration - Selectively add social posts to blogs and other content.
● Auto embed - Automatically embed hashtags and images within each post.
● Curated social posts - Add third-party posts based on the latest industry events or research.
● Engagement optimization - Create social media posts that provide maximum visibility and have high viral potential.
● Social media management services - Have your social media program managed for you.
A social media platform that saves businesses time and money
As a part of Tempesta Media’s comprehensive content marketing platform, customers can now create, schedule, publish, and optimize social, blog, and other content together. Regardless of the type, all content can be managed directly from a single editorial calendar.
“The addition of Simple Social Share is a game-changer for us,” commented Jack Chemtob, founder and CEO of Accident.com.
A social media service that improves marketing program visibility and ROI
Whether a company uses internal staff, freelance writers, or Tempesta Media’s vetted industry expert community to create social media and other content, businesses can now efficiently manage the entire production and publication process within Tempesta Media’s platform. This eliminates the need for customers to maintain up to three different marketing systems, saving valuable time that could be spent on other marketing tasks.
“We no longer need to have two systems,” commented Brett Knox, CEO of Raiven. “As an executive, being able to quickly see everything we are doing from one screen saves us time and helps us better coordinate our content marketing and social media programs.”
About Tempesta Media
Founded in 2011, Tempesta Media is the performance-based content marketing solution specifically developed to drive revenue for your company. We serve businesses across North America in financial services, healthcare, and business services. Learn how our managed service and platform solutions can help your company achieve success.
