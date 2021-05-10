Morgan Hellar Promoted to Chief Financial Officer of Washington Research Foundation
Hellar assumes role with Foundation’s assets exceeding $300 million
I’m honored to take on this new role at WRF. This is a time of significant opportunity for the Foundation and I look forward to continuing this exciting work.”SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Morgan Hellar has been promoted to chief financial officer of Washington Research Foundation (WRF). She succeeds Jeff Eby, who had held the role since 2002.
Hellar joined WRF in 2004 as a license administrator on the Foundation's patent portfolio, which included the Ben Hall technologies and others that have improved the health of more than a billion people worldwide and enabled WRF to earn over $445 million in licensing revenue for the University of Washington (UW). She later progressed through finance roles at the Foundation, becoming controller in 2017.
WRF’s assets exceed $300 million, which it uses to fund grants and startup investments in Washington state. The Foundation’s goal is to accelerate the development of technologies with the potential to provide public benefit, primarily through addressing unmet needs in the life sciences. To date WRF has paid more than $113 million in grants to the state’s nonprofit research institutions and invested in 112 local early-stage companies.
“I’m honored to take on this new role at WRF,” said Hellar, who earned a bachelor’s in finance at UW. “This is a time of significant opportunity for the Foundation and I look forward to continuing this exciting work. During my time at WRF, Jeff [Eby] has been a fantastic advocate for me and my career development. His mentorship and guidance have been instrumental in preparing me for the opportunities and challenges that exemplify WRF.”
Eby, acting CEO of WRF following Ron Howell's retirement in April, said, "It is a great pleasure to welcome Morgan to her new role as CFO. She has been a valued member of WRF’s team since 2004. I look forward to WRF continuing to thrive under her financial leadership."
Jacqueline Brainard, a WRF director and chair of the Foundation's public investment and audit (finance) committee, said, "Morgan’s well-rounded experiences at WRF, along with her demonstrated financial strength in investments, tax and accounting, are foundational to her success. Morgan is extremely dedicated and passionate about WRF’s mission. The finance committee, the board and our outside financial partners, including investment, legal and accounting firms, are fully supportive of this well-deserved promotion.”
About Washington Research Foundation:
Washington Research Foundation (WRF) supports research and scholarship in Washington state, with a focus on life sciences and enabling technologies.
WRF was founded in 1981 to assist universities and other nonprofit research institutions in Washington with the commercialization and licensing of their technologies. WRF is one of the foremost technology transfer and grant-making organizations in the nation, having earned more than $445 million in licensing revenue for the University of Washington and providing over $113 million in grants to the state's research institutions to date.
WRF Capital, the Foundation’s venture investment arm, has funded 112 local startups since 1994. Returns from these investments support grant-making activities at WRF.
For additional information, please visit www.wrfseattle.org.
Dale Wadman
Communications Manager
+1 206-336-5600
