Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 470 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 221,649 in the last 365 days.

The Spring 2021 Newsletter Is Here

Not sure where to find information on new laws passed during the 2021 Legislative Session? Find what you need to know on new things happening at the Department of Revenue, South Dakota Lottery, and much more in this edition of the 2021 Spring Newsletter.

This newsletter is interactive and informative. Find out more about the topics in the newsletter and access DOR resources by clicking on the links throughout.  

Read Now

You just read:

The Spring 2021 Newsletter Is Here

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.