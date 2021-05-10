The Spring 2021 Newsletter Is Here

Not sure where to find information on new laws passed during the 2021 Legislative Session? Find what you need to know on new things happening at the Department of Revenue, South Dakota Lottery, and much more in this edition of the 2021 Spring Newsletter.
This newsletter is interactive and informative. Find out more about the topics in the newsletter and access DOR resources by clicking on the links throughout.
