Plexus Worldwide Ranked #28 on Global List of Top Direct Selling Companies
Successful growth in 2020 leads to secure placement on industry top 100 list
Plexus is excited to share this win with our team members, Ambassadors, and customers around the world, all of whom helped make this possible during an unprecedented year.”SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plexus Worldwide (Plexus®), a leading health and wellness company, ranks #28 on Direct Selling News (DSN)’s annual list of top revenue-generating direct selling companies in the world. The new ranking reflects a successful year both in the U.S. and internationally based on earnings of USD 509 million in 2020, an increase of approximately 9% from the previous year. The DSN Global 100 ranks industry corporations by annual revenue to show the enormous impact and potential of the multi-billion-dollar direct selling industry on economies and communities.
— Tarl Robinson, Founder and CEO of Plexus Worldwide.
“Due to everyone’s hard work last year, Plexus is excited to share this win with our team members, Ambassadors, and customers around the world, all of whom helped make this possible during an unprecedented year,” said Tarl Robinson, Founder and CEO of Plexus Worldwide. “We want to thank Direct Selling News for helping us recognize this accomplishment and by including us in their Global 100 List. We will continue to work hard for this prestigious recognition in the years to come.”
To advance the company's global expansion goals, Plexus Worldwide opened operations in Mexico in 2020. Additionally, Plexus held its first-ever 2020 Virtual Convention attended by over 20,000 global Ambassadors. The event featured informative and fun-filled lineup of workshops, panels, and presentations designed to educate and inspire them to grow their business. The company also hired more than 115 corporate staff and increased its independent direct selling Ambassadors by 350,000 last year.
“Plexus was created on a vision of spreading health and wellness through science-backed products that can help individuals live healthier lives. We are thrilled to share our products with as many people as we can across the globe,” said Alec Clark, Founder and President of Plexus. “This distinction is truly the work of our Ambassadors and team members who bring so much passion to Plexus.”
In 2020, Plexus was also recognized for its commitment to excellence by the Phoenix Business Journal’s Arizona Corporate Excellence Award and maintains an A+ rating as an accredited business with the Better Business Bureau. The company also became the first-ever presenting sponsor for the McCormick-Stillman Railroad Park in Scottsdale, Arizona, solidifying their commitment to healthy communities and planned events for 2021.
Jeff Davidson
10 to 1 Public Relations
+1 480-514-8088
email us here