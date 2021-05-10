Ureed.com Introduces “Services”, a Faster, More Efficient Way for Freelancers & Businesses To Work Together
The new “Services” feature was designed to enable go-getting freelancers to gain more control and become active agents in their freelance careers
We are continuously looking for ways to improve the experience of both our freelancers and clients. Freelancers on Ureed.com are highly talented and go-getters.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ureed.com, the largest freelance marketplace in the GCC region has announced the launch of the beta version of a highly anticipated feature: Services. The feature allows freelancers to promote their services and create their own pre-defined projects, Services allows both freelancers and employers to save tons of time on projects. Freelancers can now create a project - whether that is a new website, an application design, or a brand identity - set its price and guidelines, and publish it on Ureed.com. This allows Employers to browse and select the projects that most align to their requirements.
— Marawan Abdelaziz, CEO of Ureed.com
“We are continuously looking for ways to improve the experience of both our freelancers and clients. Freelancers on Ureed.com are highly talented and go-getters. That's why services will make it easier for freelancers to build a pre-defined projects from the ground up and help guide clients throughout the process even if there is no "brief" to follow. We look forward to more freelancers -- particularly from MENA -- defining what they're naturally good at and helping clients navigate their biggest challenges,” comments Marawan Abdelaziz, CEO of Ureed.com.
The new “Services” feature was designed to enable go-getting freelancers to gain more control and become active agents in their freelance careers. Instead of waiting for opportunities to present themselves, they can now promote their work, showcase to employers what they’re capable of, and draft work that they can use as foundations for multiple gigs to help them maximize their earning potential.
With employers’ agendas constantly growing bigger and more demanding, Ureed.com’s team launched the Services feature that allows employers to finish more work at a faster pace. Not only that, but some employers have voiced that they often don’t know what exactly their project needs, and don’t have any ideas to give sufficient briefs. For that, Services provide inspiration, creative ideas, pre-defined and ready-made plans. This enables employers to save time & effort on planning for a project that lies outside of their scope and expertise, and instead find what works for them among ready-made Services.
“Services” is currently available to all verified freelancers on Ureed.com from all categories, including Graphics & Design, Web Development, Animation and 150+ more.
About Ureed.com
Today, Ureed.com connects more than 54,000 registered freelancers and 6,000 registered employers. There are also over 1000 jobs and transactions being conducted on the platform, making it by far the largest freelance marketplace in the GCC region and a go-to for many companies, namely Amazon, Noon, STC, Khan Academy, Tamatem and many more.
###
This press release was issued through ArabNewswire.com: http://www.arabnewswire.com, a newswire service with press release distribution to media in the Arab World, Middle East and North Africa (MENA).
Nadine Fahmy
Ureed.com
+20 128 1311121
email us here