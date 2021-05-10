Affilired Announces Strategic Alliance With Impact To Enable and Accelerate Global Partnership Opportunities
Affilired deploys Impact’s Partnership Cloud to recruit, manage and optimise global partnership programs at scaleLONDON, UK, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Affilired, a performance marketing agency specializing in the travel sector, has signed a strategic alliance with Impact, the global leader in partnership automation technology, to enable and accelerate its ability to recruit, manage and optimise global partnership programs for its clients at scale.
Impact’s Partnership Cloud automates the full partnership life cycle, which means Affilired will be able to discover, recruit, contract, manage, optimise and pay all types of partners for its clients. Importantly, it will give Affilired’s client base the ability to enter into more partnerships across the globe; the platform is available in 40 languages, and converts between 80 currencies, with taxes automatically accounted for.
Impact’s technology will help Affilired’s travel clients drive significant incremental sales revenue as well as better optimize their partnership programs. The strategic alliance also underscores Affilired’s continual commitment to marketing innovation and driving exceptional results for the travel industry.
"We are excited to be working with the Impact team to help us continue to drive growth for our clients. The tourism industry has been hit the hardest by Covid-19 and we are now at a crossroads where taking the right measures is crucial to recovery. Impact's market leading technology will allow us to expand across all types of partnerships, from traditional affiliates to influencers and strategic publishers, that will generate incremental revenue to our clients and consequently help the industry to recover ", said Diego Gomila, Affilired CEO said. "We are always looking to offer our clients the most advanced solutions on the market, and Impact is a cutting-edge platform that is transforming the digital marketing industry".
“Forward thinking agencies like Affilired recognise the power of the Partnership Economy to help brands grow on a local or global level and we’re delighted to be working with a team that shares our vision,” added Antoine Gross, General Manager for Impact, Southeast Asia. “We have seen the transformational impact our technology has for clients across the world when it comes to boosting both brand awareness and revenue and look forward to seeing the results Affilired generate for their clients.”
About Affilired:
Affilired is a leading performance marketing agency focusing in the travel and tourism industry. Affilired drives revenue to travel companies all around the globe through their multi-platform connectivity solution and additional performance solutions. Affilired is successfully managing digital campaigns for leading tourism companies such as Minor Group, Melià, Iberostar or Millennium Hotels among others.
Founded in Mallorca, Spain in 2008, Affilired has an APAC Division and partner offices in America. To learn more visit www.affilired.com
About Impact
Impact is the global leader in Partnership Automation and catalyst for the new Partnership Economy. Impact accelerates enterprise growth by scaling discovery, recruitment, onboarding, engagement and optimization of all types of partnerships. Impact’s Partnership CloudTM provides automation for the full partnership lifecycle; confident decision making and optimization through measurement and attribution; and protection from fraud. Impact drives revenue growth for global enterprises such as Cabela’s, Fanatics, Getty Images, Lenovo, Levi’s, Techstyle and Ticketmaster. Founded in Santa Barbara, CA in 2008, Impact has grown to over 400 employees and ten offices across the United States, Europe and Asia. To learn more visit www.impact.com.
