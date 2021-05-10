NHPCO Launches New Community-Base Palliative Care Certificate Program Available On-Demand
“CBPC: Beyond the Business Case – Operating, Organizing & Sustaining Your Program” is NHPCO’s Latest Signature Program.
Whether you are just beginning or have a mature palliative care offering, this certificate program offers a wealth of practical knowledge.”ALEXANDRIA, VA, US, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "COMMUNITY-BASED PALLIATIVE CARE CERTIFICATION PROGRAM: Beyond the Business Case – Operating, Organizing & Sustaining Your Program" is the latest addition to the National HospiceCommunity-Based Palliative Care Certificate Program: and Palliative Care Organization’s collection of online, on-demand certificate programs.
This new program focuses on operationalizing and sustaining a community-based palliative care program. Participants will learn about delivery model evolution as well as the use of metrics to demonstrate program value. Additionally, participants will learn the importance of identifying and grooming future leaders, explore how key partnerships are essential to sustainability, and benefit from a deep dive into reimbursement, compliance considerations, and payer/provider relationships. Tools and resources will be provided to enable participants to implement an action plan. The program offers 11 CE/CME hours.
“Whether you are just beginning or have a mature palliative care offering, this certificate program offers a wealth of practical knowledge,” said NHPCO President and CEO Edo Banach. “And I’m pleased that experts from mature programs will share their wisdom as part of this on-demand course.”
The seven modules of the CBPC Certificate Program cover:
• Introduction and Overview
• Eligibility
• Services
• Accountability
• Metrics and Measurement
• Lessons from the Field
• Payment: Medicare Fee-for-Service
• Value-based Payment
“NHPCO originally offered this as a two-day, in-person training held as part of our annual conferences,” said Lori Bishop, NHPCO’s Vice President of Palliative and Advanced Care. “Even before the pandemic hit, we began exploring ways we could make this valuable program more accessible to a wider range of people – as one of our newest signature programs, I think we’ve got it.”
Two other NHPCO signature programs are available as on-demand offerings:
HOSPICE COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE PROGRAM – covers the basics of health care compliance, including developing a compliance program, compliance risk assessment, compliance policies and procedures, anonymous reporting, and more. The online, on-demand version of the course offers 15.5 CE/CME hours of content that is hospice-specific and applicable to the real world. The in-person HCCP programs were sell-out events at previous NHPCO conferences.
HOSPICE QUALITY CERTIFICATE PROGRAM – launched in January 2021, this signature program addresses the connection between compliance and quality outcomes. Topics include the nuts and bolts of hospice quality measurement, self-assessment, continuous performance improvement, the federal hospice and quality reporting program, and best practices to apply to your hospice program. This course offers 14 CE/CME hours of content. For hospice programs that are participating in NHPCO’s Quality Connections, HQCP will count toward earning the education ring.
Not to be confused with professional certification, the signature programs offer a certificate of completion which demonstrates a professional’s commitment to learning and staying up-to-date on the latest issues relevant to compliance, quality, and community-based palliative care.
These professional development programs are available through the Education section of the NHPCO website are designed to provide the education needed to thrive in today’s complex health care landscape. More details are available online at www.nhpco.org/education.
About NHPCO
As the leading organization representing integrated, person-centered healthcare, NHPCO gives ongoing inspiration, practical guidance, and legislative representation to hospice and palliative care providers so they can enrich experiences for patients and ease caregiving responsibilities and emotional stress for families. Visit www.nhpco.org.
