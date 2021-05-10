A sustainability focused podcast making an impact

ESG Ireland® launches the second series of its official podcast, The ESG Factor, hosted by Vincent McCarthy, CFA

DUBLIN, IRELAND, May 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- ESG Ireland® has launched the second series of its official podcast, The ESG Factor, { https://anchor.fm/theesgfactor }, a podcast making the subject of sustainability within business and investments more accessible to people around the world.Guests range from individuals making an impact on the ground in Latin America to Directors at some of the world’s leading investment firms, in a series of thought-provoking discussions.Vincent McCarthy, Podcast Host, Founder of ESG Ireland, said: “In series 2, I wanted to bring the discussion back to how sustainability practically applies in the real world, with stories and insights that people can relate to, empowering them to think differently about sustainability.For example, Amanda Andrade - school teacher turned activist - shares her story of the 2019 Vale mining disaster which claimed the life of her sister Natalia and hundreds more in her hometown of Brumadinho, Brazil. As Amanda said on the podcast: “despicable things happened here”. Investors globally can collectively push for higher standards, so this does not happen again.Global reach: the podcast series has been listened to by people in more than 30 countries. The feedback has been positive, and listeners enjoy the relaxed discussion format. Fans of the podcast can contact the host by e-mail: Vincent@theesgfactor.comThe first four episodes of the series have been released and the remaining episodes will be released weekly, on a Friday:The Dark Side of Mining in BrazilNaturalising our Built EnvironmentImpact on the Ground in GuatemalaThe Future of TransportInnovation at a Sustainability Focused Start UpClimate Change and the Road to Net ZeroListen Now Links:Anchor Fm : https://anchor.fm/theesgfactor Spotify : https://open.spotify.com/show/5y9l6LJ9DEgm3qds1kS400 Apple Podcasts : https://podcasts.apple.com/ie/podcast/the-esg-factor/id1512444017 Google Podcasts : https://www.google.com/podcasts?feed=aHR0cHM6Ly9hbmNob3IuZm0vcy8xNDBjYWZmOC9wb2RjYXN0L3Jzcw== About ESG IrelandESG Irelandis an independent knowledge centre focused on delivering thought leadership, education, and the latest developments on the integration of Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors into responsible decision-making frameworks, to assist companies, trustees, investors, and all stakeholders. ESG Irelandhas been established to be part of the solution for a more secure future; we believe the best way to achieve this is through collaboration with all stakeholders, to promote a greater sharing of perspectives.While the broader theme of sustainability has garnered more attention recently, a big knowledge gap exists around the practical application of ESG and responsible investment among companies. trustees, pension scheme members, investors, and other stakeholders. This is something we aim to address. Taking a responsible approach to capital allocation and investing is not about sacrificing returns, it is about delivering more sustainable returns over the long term and in turn securing the future.