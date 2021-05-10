Ham Radio Prep teams up with FliteTest crew for high-powered radio control video
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, May 10, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ham Radio Prep, the nation’s fastest growing amateur radio education program, recently partnered with FliteTest in the production of a video to promote the use of ham radio for high-powered hobby flights as well as the use of activities such as drones in science, technology, engineering and mathematics education.
The video, produced on FliteTest’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/iqxKOk0YL_g , was titled “Laser Gun Battle between Airplane and Gun Turret!” and showed the FliteTest crew building a system and plane that allowed the team to simulate when a radio-controlled plane was “hit” in the air with a laser beam “shot” from the ground and vice versa.
The video is fast-paced, fun and shows how technology, especially amateur radio, can be used to promote not only the advancement of technology, but also is helpful in advancing STEM education, a service FliteTest provides to educators.
“The FliteTest video promotes the use of amateur radio for hobby flight operations because ham licenses allow more power and more frequencies than unlicensed use for radio control operations,” Chuck Gysi, general manager of Ham Radio Prep, said. “The additional power allows extended range for drone and radio control usage that isn't possible when using unlicensed low-power frequencies.”
FliteTest was created for people who are passionate about flight in an effort to encourage people to build and fly, engage, innovate and have a great time with the hobby. FliteTest uses the right mix of humor, technology and information to appeal to those interested in radio-control and drone operations.
More information on FliteTest, and their mission, can be found at www.FliteTest.com.
There are more than 750,000 licensed amateur radio operators in the United States and its territories. Ham Radio Prep offers courses designed to teach people online the information they need to take exams that grant them Federal Communications Commission licenses for amateur radio. The courses also teach students how to be legal and safe on the airwaves, in accordance with FCC rules and regulations.
Ham Radio Prep was established in 2017 to assist people interested in obtaining an FCC-issued amateur radio license by offering courses for the FCC Technician, General and Extra class licenses. For more information about Ham Radio Prep, go to http://www.HamRadioPrep.com.
Chuck Gysi
The video, produced on FliteTest’s YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/iqxKOk0YL_g , was titled “Laser Gun Battle between Airplane and Gun Turret!” and showed the FliteTest crew building a system and plane that allowed the team to simulate when a radio-controlled plane was “hit” in the air with a laser beam “shot” from the ground and vice versa.
The video is fast-paced, fun and shows how technology, especially amateur radio, can be used to promote not only the advancement of technology, but also is helpful in advancing STEM education, a service FliteTest provides to educators.
“The FliteTest video promotes the use of amateur radio for hobby flight operations because ham licenses allow more power and more frequencies than unlicensed use for radio control operations,” Chuck Gysi, general manager of Ham Radio Prep, said. “The additional power allows extended range for drone and radio control usage that isn't possible when using unlicensed low-power frequencies.”
FliteTest was created for people who are passionate about flight in an effort to encourage people to build and fly, engage, innovate and have a great time with the hobby. FliteTest uses the right mix of humor, technology and information to appeal to those interested in radio-control and drone operations.
More information on FliteTest, and their mission, can be found at www.FliteTest.com.
There are more than 750,000 licensed amateur radio operators in the United States and its territories. Ham Radio Prep offers courses designed to teach people online the information they need to take exams that grant them Federal Communications Commission licenses for amateur radio. The courses also teach students how to be legal and safe on the airwaves, in accordance with FCC rules and regulations.
Ham Radio Prep was established in 2017 to assist people interested in obtaining an FCC-issued amateur radio license by offering courses for the FCC Technician, General and Extra class licenses. For more information about Ham Radio Prep, go to http://www.HamRadioPrep.com.
Chuck Gysi
HamRadioPrep.com
+1 8334900987
Chuck@HamRadioPrep.com