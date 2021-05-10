USRC Winter 2021 Hotel Investor Survey Released

Results Show Counter-Intuitive Opposite Movement of Capitalization Rates and Discount Rates

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the latest USRC Hotel Investor Survey, overall, capitalization rates increased modestly (10 bps for limited-service hotels and 30 bps for full-service hotels), while discount rates contracted (40 bps for limited-service hotels and 10 bps for full-service hotels.) The answer appears to be in investor's slowing growth expectations. While ADR growth expectation is still robust (4.9% - 5.5%), it is down significantly from the recovery growth expected six months ago (7.5% to 7.6%) in the midst of the summer surge of the pandemic. So while growth expectations during the upcoming recovery remain high, they are lower than that of the Mid-Year 2020 survey. Further, expense growth expectations have exploded, up from very modest levels last year to current levels of 4.2% to 4.3%, well above the CPI.

Investors appear to be considering likely increases in operating costs, due to labor shortages; and, in many jurisdictions, increases in taxes and insurance. The combined impact of slower ADR growth and increasing expenses brings down yield expectations, even as capitalization rates rise modestly.

