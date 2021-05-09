New Concept Property Management Announces Worry-Free Property Management Services in Tucson
New Concept Property Management Tucson is announcing a worry-free property management service to help landlords and property owners manage their space.
We are experts at keeping both the tenant and landlord happy...We are able to anticipate the needs on both sides and handle problems before they happen.”TUCSON, ARIZONA, USA, May 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As summer approaches, more and more people are getting ready to move into new homes. The change of season often brings with it a change in tenants. New Concept Property Management Tucson is announcing a worry-free property management service to help landlords and property owners manage their space.
— Designated Broker Dino Koch
New Concept Property Management handles every part of the tenant move-in process from marketing the living space, to processing applications, to collecting rent every month.
“We are experts at keeping both the tenant and landlord happy. We understand the stresses that come with renting, and we are able to anticipate the needs on both sides and handle problems before they happen,” said Designated Broker Dino Koch.
New Concept Property Management Tucson also handles the financial side of renting out a property. Their financial service assesses property owner’s spending and finds ways they can earn more money from renting out their home.
In the event that a problem does come up with a tenant that can’t be resolved, New Concept Property Management also handles evictions, so the landlord doesn’t have to.
In order to better serve tenants, New Concept Property Management facilitates an online resident portal. In this portal, tenants can pay rent and also submit maintenance requests.
“We have advanced knowledge of federal and local laws surrounding renting properties. We can offer you legal advice in addition to our many other property management services,” Dino Koch said.
While the company is based in Tucson, they also serve the Oro Valley, Vail, and Marana area.
New Concept Property Management is a property management company located in Tucson, Arizona. They specialize in all things property management from tenant screenings to rent collection.
###
If you would like more information about New Concept Property Management, please visit newconceptproperties.com.
Dino J. Koch
New Concept Property Management
+1 520-551-7247
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook