COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics May 10-15, 2021

Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Interagency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics that will be held across the state.

All West Virginians, age 16 years and older, are encouraged to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. More information may be found at www.vaccinate.wv.gov . For assistance by phone, please call 1-833-734-0965.

Please check with the local county venue for information regarding appointment requirements.

Monday, May 10, 2021

Barbour County

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Mace’s Pharmacy, 201 Crim Avenue, Belington, WV 26416.

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Wirt County

9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Coplin Health Systems, 483 Court Street, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

Wyoming County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Wyoming County Health Department, 44 Cedar Avenue, Pineville, WV 24874.

Tuesday, May 11, 2021

Barbour County

8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 26416.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Grant County

8:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., Grant County Health Department, 739 N. Fork Highway, Petersburg, WV 26847.

Jefferson County

12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 25414.

Mingo County

1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m., Smith Towers, Route 49, Matewan, WV 25678.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Pendleton County

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pendleton Community Building, 299 Confederate Drive, Franklin, WV 26807.

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Barbour County

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Belington Medical Clinic, 70 N. Sturmer Street, Belington, WV 26416.

8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Myers Clinic, #3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV 26416.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

Logan County

9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Logan County Resource Center, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV 25639.

Nicholas County

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Pocahontas County

1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Marlinton Wellness Center, 326 9 th Street, Marlinton, WV 24954.

Roane County

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. by appointment only, Roane General Hospital. 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV 25276. Please call 304-927-6889 for an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Summers County

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Summers County Health Department, 151 Pleasant Street, Hinton WV 25951.

Upshur County

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., Barnhart Memorial Building, West Virginia Wesleyan College, 59 College Avenue, Lot E, Buckhannon, WV 26201.

Wayne County

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV 25570.

Wood County

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Thursday, May 13, 2021

Barbour County

10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., Mace’s Pharmacy, 201 Crim Avenue, Belington, WV 26416.

Boone County

9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., Madison Civic Center, 261 Washington Avenue, Madison, WV 25130.

Braxton County

8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Braxton County Health Department, 617 Old Turnpike Road, Sutton, WV 26601.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., St. Mary's Education Center, 2853 5th Avenue, Huntington, WV 25702.

Fayette County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Lewis Christian Community Center, 469 Central Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901.

Greenbrier County

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., WV Building at the WV State Fair, 947 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV 24901.

Hardy County

1:00 p.m. - 3:30 p.m., Hardy County Health Department, 411 Spring Avenue, Suite 101, Moorefield, WV 26838.

Jackson County

1:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., Jackson County Armory, 8832 Point Pleasant Road, Millwood, WV 25262.

Jefferson County

12:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV 25414.

Lewis County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., WVU Jackson’s Mill Airstrip, 160 Jackson’s Mill Road, Weston, WV 26452.

Lincoln County

9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Lincoln Primary Care Center, 7400 Lynn Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.

Mercer County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.

Monroe County

12:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m., Church of God Fellowship Center, 96 Bud Ridge Road, Union, WV 24981.

Nicholas County

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Pleasants County

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., Pleasants County Health Department, 605 Cherry Street, Saint Mary’s, WV 26170.

Roane County

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. by appointment only, Roane General Hospital. 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV 25276. Please call 304-927-6889 for an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Summers County

9:00 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., Summers County Health Department, 151 Pleasant Street, Hinton WV 25951.

Wetzel & Tyler Counties

9:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., United Methodist Church, 10 Howard Jeffers Drive, New Martinsville, WV 26155.

Wood County

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m., WVU-Parkersburg Early Learning Center, 300 Campus Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26104.

Friday, May 14, 2021

Barbour County

8:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. & 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m., Barbour County Health Department, 109 Wabash Avenue, Philippi, WV 26416.

Brooke County

9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m., Brooke County Health Department, 632 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070.

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Calhoun County

8:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Calhoun Community Vaccination Clinic, 186 Hospital Drive, Grantsville, WV 26147.

Gilmer County

9:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m., Gilmer County Health Department, 809 Medical Drive, Suite 3, Glenville, WV 26351.

Hancock County

8:45 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Change, Inc. Family Medical Care, 3136 West Street, Weirton, WV 26062.

Hardy County

8:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., E.A. Hawse Health Center, 17978 State Route 55, Baker, WV 26801.

Lincoln County

9:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV 25523.

Marion County

10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., National Guard Armory, 201 Artillery Drive, Fairmont, WV 26554.

Mercer County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Karen Preservati Center/Princeton Rescue Squad, 704 Maple Street, Princeton WV 24740.

Monongalia County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Greater Monongalia County COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, 9520 Mall Road, Morgantown, WV 26501.

Nicholas County

8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Nicholas County Health Department, Stevens Road, Suite 201, Summersville, WV 26651.

Ohio County

8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m., Community Vaccination Center at the Highlands, 550 Cabela Drive, Triadelphia, WV 26059.

Roane County

8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. by appointment only, Roane General Hospital. 200 Hospital Drive, Spencer, WV 25276. Please call 304-927-6889 for an appointment. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Wood County

9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., South Parkersburg Baptist Church, 1655 Blizzard Drive, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Cabell County

8:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m., COVID-19 Vaccine Center, 100 Huntington Mall Road, Barboursville, WV 25504.

Fayette County

10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m., Fayette County Youth Soccer, Oak Hill High School, 350 Oyler Avenue, Oak Hill, WV 25901.

Hancock County