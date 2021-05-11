Director of Nature's Blends Announces New Range of Black Seed Oil Products with Potentially Powerful Healing Properties

There have been hundreds of compelling research studies detailing the possible health benefits of black seed oil.

BLACKBURN, UNITED KINGDOM, May 11, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Director of the renowned online health store Nature’s Blend has a background in pharmacy and a passion for discovering innovative new products that can improve the lives of his customers. Having traveled to remote parts of the world in search of naturally sourced and sustainable products, he has recently discovered black seed oil.“Black seed oil is a true gift from nature,” he says. “It’s something that’s only just catching on in the Western world, but as the results of the research are revealed, we can see that it’s a product with tremendous potential healing properties.” A Review on Clinical Trials of Black Seed (Nigella Sativa ) and Its Active Constituent, Thymoquinone, published by the Journal of Pharmacopuncture determined that black seed and TQ are shown to possess multiple useful effects for the treatment of patients with several diseases, such as inflammatory and auto-immune disorders, as well as metabolic syndrome.Black seed oil is processed from the seeds of the Nigella Sativa plant which grows in various regions of Africa. At Nature’s Blend, it’s available in capsule form to be used as a supplement, or as a raw processed liquid for use topically on the skin or hair, or for cooking. According to Wasway, this is the strongest black seed oil on the market, with an active ingredient of 2.5% thymoquinone (THQ). Most black seed oil contains less than 0.1% THQ.Black seed oil may benefit a range of health issues, including the following:• Poor liver function• Kidney disease• Diabetes• Bronchitis/asthma• Arthritis• And so much moreAdditionally, it may be used as a moisturizer for skin and hair, and may help improve the appearance of scars, acne and eczema.Nature’s Blend also offers black seed in combination with other products, such as Black Seed and Cod Liver Capsules, Black Seed and Turmeric Capsules and Black Seed and Glucosamine Capsules.For more information about the potential benefits of black seed oil, visit the Nature’s Blends website at www.naturesblends.com About the CompanyHeadquartered in Blackburn, Lancashire, Nature’s Blend was created from the desire to discover new natural products from organic sources in remote and exotic locations across the world. The company offers a variety of exciting, out-of-the-ordinary health products, including black seed, organic apple cider vinegar, honey and cupping products. All products are as pure as possible; produced from reputable and organic sources.