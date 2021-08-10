9/11 20th ANIVERSARY HEALING FIELD® FLAG DISPLAY

More than 3,300 U.S. flags will fly on the lawns south of Sandy City Hall at 10000 South Centennial Parkway in Sandy, UT from September 9th through 13th.

The flags of the Healing Field® are a fitting tribute to the loves lost on that fateful day and to the determined spirit of those who survived.” — Former President George W. Bush

SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, August 10, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- “Twenty years ago, on September 11, 2001, three determined firemen managed to raise the American flag on a mangled flagpole amid the vast destruction at ground zero," said Paul Swenson, president of the Colonial Flag Foundation Board of Trustees. "Images of that moment were captured by a New Jersey newspaper photographer. Within 24 hours, individuals across the country saw the first sign of hope rising from the ashes. From that powerful image of hope and strength woven in the stars and stripes came the inspiration for the first Healing Fielddisplay of flags. On the first anniversary of the 9.11 terrorist attacks, over 3,000 flags were posted on a grassy park in Sandy, UT. One flag-one life. A memorial tribute in red, white, and blue offering hope and healing to the family & friends of each victim and in-turn the entire country. My hope is that each of us will slow down, walk through the flags alone or with our children and remember that day 20 years ago when we lost so many, and stood together."To commemorate this special anniversary, the Utah Symphony announced plans to perform at the 20th Annual Utah Healing Field 's 9/11 Ceremony, presented by the Colonial Flag Foundation. This performance, to be conducted by Conner Gray Covington, takes place on September 11, 2021, at the Sandy Promenade, 10000 South Centennial Parkway in Sandy, Utah."Like many Americans who are old enough, I have vivid memories of September 11th, 2001," said conductor Conner Gray Covington. "All of us at the Utah Symphony are honored to partner with Utah Healing Field to present a concert to commemorate the tragic events of that day. We've chosen music that will provide a sense of comfort and healing to the audience but will also serve as a way to promote a feeling of optimism and unity moving forward."To commemorate the solemn anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, the Utah Symphony will perform John Williams' "Hymn to the Fallen," Elgar's "Nimrod" from "Enigma Variations," Copland's "Lincoln Portrait" and Valerie Coleman's "Umoja: An Anthem for Unity" overlooking a powerful sea of red, white and blue flags representing each of the individuals who lost their lives during the attacks on September 11, 2001. The performance is in conjunction with the annual "Honoring the Fallen" ceremony and honors each branch of the United States Military, including all fallen soldiers and first responders from the state of Utah. The patriotic observance also includes the national anthem, a flyover by four F-35's performed by the US Air Force, the presentation of the colors, a 21-gun salute, a bugle performance of "Taps" and a performance by The Utah Pipe Band.Reserve free tickets for this event, at https://utah20th.eventbrite.com Seating is limited so bring your lawn chairs or blankets and sit among the flags.Flag sponsorships available at: www.911flags.org (Flag sponsors retain their sponsored flag kits and are able to take them home to continue the tribute from their own yards)Volunteer Opportunities:Volunteers will post over 3,000 U.S. full sized flags south of the Sandy City Hall on Wednesday, the 8th of September, beginning at 5:30 PM. Those who have taken part in the setup of flags eagerly return year after year to take an active part in the event. Many speak of a shared respect and reverence felt when placing the flags.If you would like to volunteer your time to help, please register here at:Field Set up: https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/2270151637572100126/false#/invitation Field Take Down:For the full schedule of events visit:About the Colonial Flag FoundationThe original Healing FieldFlag Display took place on the first anniversary of 9/11, when terrorists killed over three thousand innocent men, women, and children in horrific attacks. As the one-year mark after the event approached, Paul Swenson—our founder—felt that an appropriate commemoration should View Our Legacy Map posted with three thousand 3-foot by 5-foot United States flags flying on 7 ½ foot flagstaffs to honor these victims. Time was short, but Paul’s vision became reality with only about six days to plan and setup a massive 3,000 flag display of the Stars and Stripes. Within two days more than 200,000 area residents flocked to the grassy field to see the flags flying firsthand. Visitors experienced a feeling of healing, and thus the display received its name.By the following year, other communities wanted to host similar commemorations, and the Colonial Flag Foundation came into existence to help them successfully post their own massive flag displays. The original Healing Fieldconcept broadened to include Field of Honordisplays as a tribute to larger groups of honorees. Community leaders recognized that Healing Fieldand Field of Honorevents both increased awareness for causes and raised funds for charities.Now two decades later, hundreds of organizations—spread from coast to coast—have hosted Colonial Flag Foundation programs that bring volunteers and residents together in moving experiences, while simultaneously raising millions of dollars for local charities. Healing Fieldand Field of HonorFlag Display events benefit those involved on many levels. Our Colonial Flag Foundation team finds great satisfaction in working together with dedicated individuals in making these inspiring events successful.

