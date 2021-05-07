Dr. Raymond Rezaie Explains Herd Immunity and Why Everyone Should Consider Getting Vaccinated
Dr. Rezaie on Herd Immunity and Why Everyone Should Consider Getting VaccinatedMONTREAL, QC, CANADA , May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Wondering if you should get the COVID-19 shot? Dr. Raymond is going to share some insights and address some concerns.
The United States is now averaging more than 2.5 million COVID-19 vaccine shots per day, leading the world. Over 40 percent of the American population has had at least one shot. However, experts are warning that the pandemic is far from over. To obtain herd immunity, we need 70 to 90 percent of the population to be immunized. Dr. Rezaie is going to explain why that’s so important.
“Herd immunity is essential,” Dr. Raymond Rezaie says, “if we can’t obtain herd immunity, we’ll struggle to move past the COVID-19 pandemic. The COVID-19 vaccines present low risks for most people. If you can get a shot, and your doctor suggests that you do, I highly recommend you get immunized.”
So what is herd immunity, and why is it so important? Herd immunity will occur when immunity among the populace is high enough to protect those who cannot get vaccinated. Once enough people have been immunized, the coronavirus will struggle to spread. Hopefully, it will then die out permanently, relegated to the history books.
Some people are unable to get vaccines for a variety of reasons. For example, people who are highly allergic to components found in vaccines. If that’s the case, getting the vaccine may cause a severe allergic reaction. Thankfully, such reactions are rare.
“Some people are unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for one reason or another,” Dr. Rezaie notes. “By encouraging as many people as possible to get the vaccine, we’ll slow the spread of COVID-19, which will protect everyone, including those who cannot get a shot.”
How about people who are immunocompromised? Such people suffer from weaker immune systems, which may result in complications with vaccines, including a weaker immune response. Dr. Raymond suggests that people with a compromised immune system first speak with a doctor.
“A compromised immune system may increase the risks of complications,” Dr. Rezaie says, “but at the same time if your immune system is weakened, the coronavirus could be an especially grave threat. This may make the vaccine even more vital, and certainly illustrates why herd immunity is so important.”
Dr. Rezaie Talks About the Risks of COVID-19 Vaccines
Many people are worried that the COVID-19 vaccines aren’t safe given how quickly they were developed. Indeed, the COVID-19 vaccines were developed more quickly than most other vaccines brought to the market.
“People are worried about the development timeline,” Dr. Rezaie notes, “but these vaccines have been thoroughly tested through extensive clinical studies. There have been some very limited reactions, but the risks posed by the vaccines are far, far less than the risks posed by the coronavirus.”
