ATV Crash in Bradford

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Nick Masucci 603-271-3361 May 7, 2021

Bradford, NH – On Thursday, April 6, at approximately 7:03 p.m., the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department was notified of a single ATV crash in the town of Bradford. Upon the initial call for help, members of the Bradford Fire and Rescue Department, Bradford Police Department, Henniker Police Department, and a Conservation Officer responded to the scene. While investigating the crash, it was determined that 60-year-old Jeffery Fisher, of Burlington MA, had been operating an unregistered ATV on Blaisdell Lake Road during the time of the crash. Fisher failed to reduce his speed on a narrow curve and veered off the road. Fisher was treated for non-life threatening injuries by members of the Bradford Fire and Rescue Department before being transported to Concord Hospital.

Blaisdell Lake Road is a public way that is not open for Off Highway Recreational Vehicle use. Excessive speed, inexperience, and alcohol are considered to be factors in the crash.

No further information available at this time.

