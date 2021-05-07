Governor Phil Scott Appoints Riley Allen to Public Utilities Commission

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced the appointment of Riley Allen of Montpelier to serve as a member of the Public Utilities Commission (PUC).

“During his time as deputy commissioner of the Department of Public Service, Riley has proven to be a thoughtful and capable leader, who understands the importance of making Vermont more affordable,” said Governor Scott. “I’m confident Riley has the experience and commitment needed to serve Vermonters well in this new role.”

Allen has served as deputy commissioner of the Department of Public Service since 2017. From 2004-2008, he served as director for regulated utility planning. From 2008-2010 he served as a hearing officer and senior policy advisor to the Public Service Board (now the PUC).

“I am honored by the appointment. The next decade will be an especially challenging time for regulated utilities, but this is also a time that is filled with opportunity,” said Allen. “I look forward to working with stakeholders and our utilities as they continue to deliver high quality, reliable, utility services. I also look forward to working with the Commission to help our regulated utilities continue along a path to find and foster innovative pathways to deliver more affordable and cleaner utility and energy services.”

Allen lives with his wife Lesley and daughter Juliet in Montpelier. Allen received an advanced degree in economics from the University of Virginia and has worked on energy, telecommunications, and environmental issues for more than three decades in the U.S. and overseas. Allen also has two older sons, Wyatt and Sam, who live in Washington D.C. and in Los Angeles.

The PUC was created to ensure the provision of high-quality public utility services in Vermont at minimum reasonable costs. The Commission strives to achieve this mission by providing an independent, fair and efficient means of resolving public utility disputes, and by guiding the development of state utility policies and rules for public services to best serve the long-term interests of Vermont and its residents, all as defined in Title 30 V.S.A.

The Commission supervises the rates, quality of service and overall financial management of Vermont's utilities: electric, natural gas, telecommunications and private water companies. The Commission also supervises cable television companies, although federal law preempts most authority to regulate cable rates or programming. The Commission also reviews the environmental and economic impacts of proposals to purchase energy supply or build new energy facilities; monitors the safety of hydroelectric dams; evaluates the financial aspects of nuclear plant decommissioning and radioactive waste storage; reviews rates paid to independent power producers; and oversees the statewide Energy Efficiency Utility programs.

