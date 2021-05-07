Robert Shumake Drills a Water Well in Kenya
Robert Shumake Global PartnersDETROIT, MICHIGAN , UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Robert Shumake is a two-time bestselling author and philanthropist. He founded Shumake Global Partners in 2005. The company is a non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to several areas of socially beneficial regions. That helps provide necessary funds for several projects needed for the survival of some people.
Robert Shumake is also a savvy businessman with a big heart and a passion for giving. He has several charities — The Robert Shumake Scholarship Relays has donated over one hundred college scholarships. He is all about bettering the lives of the less fortunate.
Robert Shumake has always had a special place in his heart for Kenya. While tourism is a primary source of income for the country, it doesn't benefit the rural areas as much, and clean drinking water has always been a problem in the rural areas. So, he decided to use some funds from one of his charities, “Shumake Family and Friends Foundation,” to pay for the labor and the equipment for a water well to be drilled so the rural Kenya residents could have safe and clean water.
Many of the women and children in the rural areas must walk for miles to collect clean water. It's no big secret that the drinking water is polluted, and the water projects to establish clean water are underfinanced by the country and have been for decades.
Water Well for Rural Residents
Robert set forth the plans to have a 10,000-liter water well dug. A general estimate was to provide water for over one thousand rural residents, three hundred 300 schoolchildren, and several animals. Technicians test the water quality regularly to ensure it's safe for drinking, cooking, and bathing. The project took about a dozen laborers and volunteers and a week to complete. Robert Shumake was pleased with the result.
One of the biggest problems was newborns and young children becoming sick after drinking polluted water or dehydrated for not getting any water. The water well significantly improved the quality of life for all the rural residents and animals. The village women no longer must walk for miles to find water, the children are no longer sickly from the water they were drinking, and the animals are flourishing.
Robert Shumake plans to drill more water wells and undertake other much-needed projects in Kenya's rural areas in the future. The rural residents of Kenya are grateful for all he contributes to their small piece of the world. He is allowing them to lead healthier, happier, and safer lives by his kindness and generosity.
Because he cares enough about Kenya's rural residents, his actions are an integral part of their survival and ability to thrive in a beautiful but harsh environment.
Robert Shumake may be a businessman, but he is just as much humanitarian. He has helped thousands of people all over the world and continues to do so every day. He has made a difference in so many people's lives.
