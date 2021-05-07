USA Fibroid Centers Streams Live “Talk About U” Instagram Chat on Fibroid Symptoms During National Women’s Health Week

USA Fibroid Centers Medical Staff and USA Fibroid Ambassadors Kym Lee and Shay Johnson Host May 13 Live Event

NORTHBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USA Fibroid Centers "Talk About U" Instagram Live Chat series will focus on “Fibroids Pain: Signs and Symptoms " on Thursday, May 13 at 6 p.m. [CST]. USA Fibroid Centers Founder and CEO Dr. Yan Katsnelson and Interventional Radiologist Dr. Jacob White will be joined by celebrity USA Fibroid Center Ambassadors Kym Lee and Shay Johnson to talk candidly about fibroid symptoms and pain.

The free program airs during National Women’s Health Week and is geared to help participants understand the spectrum of fibroid symptoms and treatment options. Celebrity Make-Up Artist Kym Lee and Actress Shay Johnson will share their personal experiences dealing with fibroid pain and treatment.

“Talk About U"– the U meaning uterus— is an initiative started recently by USA Fibroid Centers to encourage women to speak out and share their fibroid journeys. It has grown into a major public awareness campaign streamed live on social media to talk about the impact of this disease that affects almost 26 million women in the U.S. each year.

“We want women to stop normalizing pain caused by fibroids and to seek help to alleviate their symptoms before they become more severe,” Katsnelson said.

“Talk About U” Instagram Live Chat is a free event, but registration is required. To register here at Talk About U Live Chat.

About USA Fibroid Centers

USA Fibroid Centers is the leading provider of minimally invasive fibroid treatment, with an extensive national network of centers. USA Fibroid Centers’ mission is to provide personalized, non-surgical treatment for fibroids using an advanced procedure called Uterine Fibroid Embolization (UFE). USA Fibroid Centers is dedicated to raising awareness of UFE as a treatment option and encouraging more conversation about fibroids. For more information, visit www.usafibroidcenters.com.