Derby Barracks / Fugitive From Justice

CASE#: 21A501428

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: D/Tpr M Pohlman

STATION: Derby

CONTACT#: 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 1100 hours/ 5/7/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: S Barton Road, Barton

VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice

ACCUSED: Derrill Bunker

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 05/07/2021 at approximately 1100 hours, members of the Vermont State Police encountered Derrill Bunker in Barton VT. After speaking with Bunker, it was determined Bunker had an extraditable arrest warrant out of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Bunker was taken into custody wand held without bail pending his arraignment on 5/10/2021.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/10/2021 1300 hours

COURT: Orleans County Criminal Court

LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility

BAIL: Held Without

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman

Vermont State Police

Troop A East

802-334-8881

Mark.pohlman@vermont.gov