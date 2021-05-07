Derby Barracks / Fugitive From Justice
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21A501428
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: D/Tpr M Pohlman
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 334-8881
DATE/TIME: 1100 hours/ 5/7/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: S Barton Road, Barton
VIOLATION: Fugitive From Justice
ACCUSED: Derrill Bunker
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Barton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 05/07/2021 at approximately 1100 hours, members of the Vermont State Police encountered Derrill Bunker in Barton VT. After speaking with Bunker, it was determined Bunker had an extraditable arrest warrant out of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Bunker was taken into custody wand held without bail pending his arraignment on 5/10/2021.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/10/2021 1300 hours
COURT: Orleans County Criminal Court
LODGED - LOCATION: Northern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held Without
MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE or INDICATE NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Detective Trooper Mark Pohlman
Vermont State Police
Troop A East
802-334-8881
Mark.pohlman@vermont.gov