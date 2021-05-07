Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 381 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 222,258 in the last 365 days.

St Johnsbury Barracks/ MV Crash/ Request for Public Assistance

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#: 21A401978                       

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks                                         

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 05/06/2021 at approximately 1040 hours

STREET: I-91 North

TOWN: Sheffield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 146

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE: Unknown    

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

 

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005, Silver in color

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Impala

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: Unknown

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

 

On 05/06/2021, at approximately 1045 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police were dispatched to Mile Marker 146 in Sheffield, VT to a report of a single vehicle crash into the guardrail of the northbound lane. The vehicle appeared to have drifted left into the guardrail and crashed, causing moderate damage to the front of the vehicle and guardrail. There was no operator on scene. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Kyle Fecher at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.

 

 

Trooper Kyle Fecher

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585

 

You just read:

St Johnsbury Barracks/ MV Crash/ Request for Public Assistance

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.