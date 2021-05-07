St Johnsbury Barracks/ MV Crash/ Request for Public Assistance
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 21A401978
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher
STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 05/06/2021 at approximately 1040 hours
STREET: I-91 North
TOWN: Sheffield
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 146
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Unknown
AGE: Unknown
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown
VEHICLE YEAR: 2005, Silver in color
VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet
VEHICLE MODEL: Impala
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage
INJURIES: Unknown
HOSPITAL: Unknown
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On 05/06/2021, at approximately 1045 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police were dispatched to Mile Marker 146 in Sheffield, VT to a report of a single vehicle crash into the guardrail of the northbound lane. The vehicle appeared to have drifted left into the guardrail and crashed, causing moderate damage to the front of the vehicle and guardrail. There was no operator on scene. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Kyle Fecher at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.
Trooper Kyle Fecher
Vermont State Police
St. Johnsbury Barracks
Phone: 802-748-3111
Fax: 802-748-1585