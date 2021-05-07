St Johnsbury Barracks/ MV Crash/ Request for Public Assistance

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 21A401978

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kyle Fecher

STATION: St. Johnsbury Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-748-3111

DATE/TIME: 05/06/2021 at approximately 1040 hours

STREET: I-91 North

TOWN: Sheffield

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: N/A

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: Mile Marker 146

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Unknown

AGE: Unknown

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Unknown

VEHICLE YEAR: 2005, Silver in color

VEHICLE MAKE: Chevrolet

VEHICLE MODEL: Impala

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Moderate front end damage

INJURIES: Unknown

HOSPITAL: Unknown

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On 05/06/2021, at approximately 1045 hours, Troopers with Vermont State Police were dispatched to Mile Marker 146 in Sheffield, VT to a report of a single vehicle crash into the guardrail of the northbound lane. The vehicle appeared to have drifted left into the guardrail and crashed, causing moderate damage to the front of the vehicle and guardrail. There was no operator on scene. Anyone with information about the crash is encouraged to contact Trooper Kyle Fecher at the St. Johnsbury Barracks.

Trooper Kyle Fecher

Vermont State Police

St. Johnsbury Barracks

Phone: 802-748-3111

Fax: 802-748-1585