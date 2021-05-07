Micah Raskin Discusses the Most Common Landscaping Misconceptions
Micah Raskin on the Most Common Landscaping MisconceptionsNASSAU COUNTY , NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , May 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Micah Raskin, philanthropist and professional poker player, is also something of a landscaping expert. “I find landscaping to be very relaxing and therapeutic. When I finish a project it gives me a great sense of accomplishment and looks beautiful as well. It’s like creating art with living things.”
As he has pursued his hobby, Micah has amassed a lot of knowledge about the flowers, trees, and other plants indigenous to the New York area and what works in the different microclimates around the state. It’s not just about knowing what works and what goes well together, says Micah Raskin. It’s also about knowing what doesn’t work--and about debunking some common landscaping myths and misconceptions about both.
Trees Aren’t Just Aesthetic Says Micah Raskin
Trees are an excellent addition to any yard or lawn, says Micah Raskin. They provide shade, give a pop of color, and can relieve the eye with levels of height difference. Trees are a great way to break up a monotonous line of lawn.
But you have to take a lot more than looks into consideration when you’re thinking about adding a tree to your landscape project, says Raskin. First, look at the rest of the plants in the near vicinity. Are they shade-loving plants or do they require full sun? Consider how tall and dense the tree will eventually grow and make sure you aren’t accidentally killing all of the sun-loving flora underneath its shade.
Trees--especially larger varieties--also put out roots to stabilize themselves against the wind and their own weight. These roots can damage nearby concrete like sidewalks, patios, and driveways as they grow.
On the brighter side, trees also provide many benefits you should consider. The Arbor Day Foundation says that trees have the cooling effect of 10 room air conditioners running 20 hours a day--that could drastically reduce your energy bills if your home falls under that shade!
Shorter Lawns Aren’t Always Low Maintenance
While it’s true that some shorter grasses can be easier to maintain, you have to think about your landscape as a whole, says Micah Raskin. Depending on how much water is needed by a particular species and the amount of rainfall in your area, it may be best to consider a longer grass that requires less watering. Even if you mow more often, you won’t be spending nearly as much on your water bills.
It’s also important to remember that, no matter what type of grass you have, when you cut your grass too short, it will grow back faster. This is part of an evolutionary response from the grass leftover from being eaten by grazing animals. If you grow back faster after being cropped, you have a better chance of surviving.
To avoid this phenomenon, set your mower blade to about two to three inches--the ideal height for most species.
You Shouldn’t Water Your Lawn At Night
No matter what your father told you, you should not be watering your lawn at night, says Micah Raskin. Common knowledge holds that watering at night keeps the moisture from evaporating in the hot sun before it can nourish your plants. And while this is certainly true compared to the heat of the day, it causes more problems than it fixes.
Watering your lawn at night actually increases your risk of developing plant-killing mold and mildew and it encourages fungi growth. The longer water sits on your lawn, the more susceptible to disease it will become. So water your lawn in the early morning instead to avoid both evaporation and mold.
