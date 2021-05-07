Parker Mine Public Hearing to be held June 7

The Division of Energy, Mineral, and Land Resources (DEMLR) plans to hold a public hearing on the Parker Mine application for Mining Permit No. 84-06 (Pending). The application is for a proposed gold, clay, quartz, and granite mining operation in Stanly County.

In accordance with The Mining Act of 1971 § 74-51(c), the public hearing must be held by June 8, 2021. Given the guidance on preventing the spread of COVID-19, DEMLR is evaluating the most appropriate options to safely allow public participation and will hold a virtual public hearing.

The public is invited to participate online or listen by phone. Speakers will be asked to register in advance.

Event title: Parker Mine Public Hearing Date and Time: June 7, 2021 at 6 p.m. WebEx Link: https://bit.ly/2SoJoXv Meeting Password: NCDEMLR Meeting Number (Access Code): 161 876 6804 By Phone: US TOLL +1-415-655-0003 Meeting Number (Access Code): 161 876 6804

If you wish to speak at the public meeting, you must register by 12:00 p.m. on June 7, 2021. To register, please visit: https://bit.ly/2QZBdQO or call (919) 707-3645.

Internet access is not required to participate in the meeting. To comment by phone, when your name is called, press *3 so the moderator can identify and open your line. Once you have made your comment, please press *3 to end your comment.

The comment period is open through June 17, 2021. Comments can be submitted via email to ncminingprogram@ncdenr.gov with the subject line “Parker Mine”. Or by leaving a voicemail at (919) 707-3645 or by mail to:

Adam Parr Assistant State Mining Engineer Division of Energy, Mineral and Land Resources Department of Environmental Quality 1612 Mail Service Center Raleigh, North Carolina 27699-1612 Telephone: (919) 707-9207

DEQ will consider all public comments and other available information about the permit application before deciding whether to issue the final permit, deny the permit or issue it with amended conditions.

The application, public notice and proposed mine maps can be found here.

