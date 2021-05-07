Brendan Moeller, of St. Petersburg, Florida, Announces Flood Risk Solutions, Inc’s Partnership with National General
EINPresswire.com/ -- Flood Risk Solutions, Inc is the first technology-enabled flood rating platform distributing multiple private flood products in real-time, including the NFIP, explained Brendan Moeller, of St. Pete, Florida. The recent addition of admitted capacity in New Jersey and Florida is written through National General Holdings Corp. (now owned by the Allstate Corporation, NYSE: ALL), a leading specialty personal lines insurance holding company, has announced that its private flood product, Beyond Floods, has recently expanded to 13 additional states. This innovative product offers substantial coverage to homeowners, with a focus on personalized flood coverage that is specific to the property. Beyond Floods is an AM Best A+ rated private flood product, and is now available in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Louisiana, Massachusetts, North Carolina, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas, and Virginia, with plans to expand to additional states soon, Brendan Moeller of St. Petersburg explained.
“We are thrilled to offer this exciting new flood product to our customers in many new states with Flood Risk Solutions,” said Mohan Rajasekar, Senior Vice President of flood insurance products. “Our Beyond Floods product is a unique offering that provides excellent coverage to our customers to help them protect what matters most. Beyond Floods analyzes over 200 data points on every property that details the property’s risk exposure, providing thorough findings to customers in order to assist them in getting the right coverage to meet their needs.”
“Beyond Floods is a fantastic product, and we’re happy that we’re now able to offer it through Flood Risk Solutions, Inc,” said Chad LaTour, Vice President of emerging markets. “Agents find that quoting and binding policies with Beyond Floods is fast and easy and can be completed in three minutes or less. And with no elevation certificate required, it’s easier than ever to help their customers get the flood protection they need.”
“We are extremely pleased with this recent addition to our rating platform. As the technology leader in flood space with the most bindable options in the marketplace, agents and brokers continue to gravitate towards Flood Risk Solutions, Inc given the time savings and byzantine nature of rating flood. The additional admitted capacity will save agents even more time in the short and long run,” said Brendan Moeller, of St. Petersburg, FL.
Flood Risk Solutions provides state of the art flood placements for your complex commercial and residential risks across the United States. Partnering with select brokerages, we offer a full suite of flood products on a primary and excess basis, including a private flood in catastrophe-prone geographies. Our track record of proven success in the flood market has provided solutions unparalleled in the domestic marketplace. Our product offerings are tailored to meet your client’s needs with a keen focus on coverage, pricing, and service. Flood Risk Solutions, Inc. was formed by Brendan Moeller, CPCU, and Eugene Podokshik, CPCU, two senior insurance professionals.”
