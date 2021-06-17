"Holly's Men" Recounts Recovery, Healing from Traumatic Relationships
Mandy Storm's autobiography treats readers to story of survival and emancipation
I am a simple person who has had a lot of bad experiences in life, but it hasn't shaped my life. It has made me a stronger person and I want to share my experiences through my writing.”UNITED KINGDOM, June 17, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With the saga of Holly, author Mandy Storm covers tumultuous life events and milestones. In "Holly's Childhood" she portrays her rough youth and coming of age. With "Holly's Men," readers will see what comes next for her: childhood's end, rocky romances, early parenthood, and ultimately how the protagonist
"Holly's Men'' portrays the author's four relationships, the traumas and difficulties she endured during this time and how she pulled herself from that pit. It starts off from where "Holly's Childhood" left off. In the previous autobiography, readers witness her complicated youth, including instances where she ran away from home and caused her parents heartaches. The narrative continues with her as an adolescent, depicting how she became married at sixteen and how she was actually still a child not ready for that. She then had her first child at eighteen years of age and had to give her son away.
These heartbreaking events were low points in the author's life but she did not succumb. And while Storm provides readers with a cautionary tale, her story is also one of recovery, healing and growth. In writing this book, she was also able to move on and become a survivor, not just a victim. So with "Holly's Men'' she shares a message of hope to readers everywhere, a source of inspiration for those similarly navigating hard times in their lives.
"I want the world to know my story and if I can help anyone not to go down the same path as me," Storm says. "I am a simple person who has had a lot of bad experiences in life, but it hasn't shaped my life. It has made me a stronger person and I want to share my experiences through my writing."
About the Author
Mandy Storm describes herself as a simple person living with Asperger syndrome wanting to write and share her story with the world. She has had an interview with Kate Delaney. "Holly's Men" is part of an autobiographical series along with "Holly's Childhood" and "The Day Holly Took On The Government."
